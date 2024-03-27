In this Nov. 3, 2015, file photo, actor Michael Keaton attends the LA premiere of "Spotlight" held at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles. Keaton will reprise his role in the "Beetlejuice" sequel.

The trailer for the sequel to “Beetlejuice,” officially titled “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” was released on March 21.

Tim Burton, the man behind the original movie, will also direct the upcoming film.

About returning to make the sequel, Burton told People, “I really enjoyed it. I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies.”

What do we know about the ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ plot?

Watching the trailer, viewers can see the characters experiencing some kind of family tragedy — it appears to be the death of Charles Deetz — that has brought back three generations of the Deetz family to Winter River.

After arriving at the Maitlands’ home, Astrid, Lydia’s daughter, discovers the model of the town in the attic and opens the portal to the afterlife, letting Beetlejuice loose.

The trailer shows many iconic locations, such as Miss Shannon’s School for Girls and the red bridge where Adam and Barbara Maitland were killed.

Burton is keeping other things about the new movie under wraps.

“That’s all I will say. There’s something that happens that sets things in motion,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

First look at new cast members in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice′

With only the teaser trailer released and the cast and crew remaining tight-lipped, there’s limited information available about the new cast members joining the sequel.

Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz

Jenna Ortega, known by horror fans for her roles in “Wednesday” and “Scream,” is coming to “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” as Astrid Deetz, Lydia’s daughter, according to Warner Bros. Pictures.

“The relationship between Lydia and Astrid, my character, is very important. And it’s also really strange because it’s a lot of catching up and putting the pieces together of what’s gone on in Lydia’s life since, which is nice, I think, for anybody who loves the character and is excited to see her again,” Ortega told Vanity Fair.

Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice’s wife

Previously seen in “Spectre” and “The Matrix” films, Bellucci is set to play Beetlejuice’s wife, according to Warner Bros. Pictures.

Willem Dafoe as Wolf Jackson

Willem Dafoe, who was part of the award-winning film “Poor Things,” will play Wolf Jackson, a B-movie action star turned afterlife police officer, per Entertainment Weekly.

Justin Theroux as Rory

Justin Theroux is known for his roles in “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi” and “The Leftovers.”

He’s playing a character named Rory in the “Beetlejuice” sequel, per Screen Rant.

Arthur Conti

Previously seen in “House of the Dragon,” Arthur Conti will make his feature film debut in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” according to Warner Bros. Pictures.

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ returning cast members

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice

Michael Keaton is reprising his role as the bio-exorcist Beetlejuice, also known as Betelgeuse. In the original film, he was portrayed as a manipulative spirit seeking to exploit the living to achieve his own goals: returning to the land of the living and wreaking havoc.

While Burton and Keaton talked about a sequel on and off for years, once the costume and makeup was put back on, “He just got back into it,” Burton said to Entertainment Weekly.

“It was kind of scary for somebody who was maybe not that overly interested in doing it. It was such a beautiful thing for me to see all the cast, but he, sort of like demon possession, just went right back into it,” Burton continued.

Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz

Winona Ryder comes back as Lydia, the daughter of Charles and Delia Deetz. Her goth nature, with signature black attire and fascination with death or the supernatural, helped her form a unique bond with the ghost couple Adam and Barbara Maitland in “Beetlejuice.”

In the new trailer, Lydia is seen rocking her typical attire and hair.

Burton said to Entertainment Weekly that it was hard to figure out the hook for the sequel.

“I so identified with the Lydia character, but then you get to all these years later, and you take your own journey, going from cool teenager to lame adult, back and forth again. That made it emotional, gave it a foundation. So that was the thing that really got me into (the second movie),” he said.

Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz

Catherine O’Hara is returning as the character Delia Deetz, a quirky and eccentric artist. In the first film, though frustrated at the Maitlands’ interference with her artistic endeavors, Delia combines forces with the couple to ultimately thwart Beetlejuice’s plans.

O’Hara said on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast that, “(Making the movie) was just very, just really loose and fun and lovely, and Michael Keaton was so happy to be there, and Jenna is so cool ... Winona looks exactly the same!”

What ‘Beetlejuice′ actors are not coming back?

Jeffrey Jones as Charles Deetz: Sources say not likely

Jeffrey Jones, originally seen as Charles, was a real estate developer who bought the Maitlands’ house. In the new trailer, his face is seen on a headstone at a funeral.

According to The Hollywood Reporter and IMDb, representatives have said the actor will not reprise his role.

Per GQ Magazine, this may stem from his blacklisting in Hollywood following his registration as a sex offender in 2002.

However, there is no information or direct quotes from Warner Brothers, Tim Burton or other cast members about the possibility of the actor, or character in general, not being in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”

Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as Adam and Barbara Maitland: Sources say not likely

The Maitlands, portrayed by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, were a couple who tragically died in a car accident at the beginning of “Beetlejuice.” After their death, they remained tied to their home, attempting to scare away the new occupants, the Deetz family. To do so, they end up calling upon Beetlejuice.

According to GQ Magazine, it is unlikely the couple will come back unless for cameos.

In 2023, when asked if she was coming back for the Sequel, Davis told Today, “Unless it’s a surprise to me, no. But I think it makes sense because we told the story of the Maitlands, and in that world, ghosts don’t age. You stay in the same clothes you died in and everything.”

There is no official information from Warner Bros., Tim Burton or cast members about these actors and their characters.

When does the ‘Beetlejuice′ sequel come out?

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is slated to come to theaters and IMAX Sept. 6, per Warner Bros. Pictures.