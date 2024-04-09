John Legend, Dan + Shay, Chance The Rapper and Reba McEntire on "The Voice."

Fans of “The Voice” used to watching the show Monday and Tuesday nights are in for a different schedule this month.

Is ‘The Voice’ on tonight?

The reality competition show is only airing on Mondays throughout the month of April, per NBC.com. The rest of the Knockout round and the Playoffs will air on Mondays, with episodes being available for streaming the following day on Peacock, American Songwriter reported.

The official X account for “The Voice” also notes that the show is currently only airing on Mondays on NBC.

The regular “Voice” schedule resumes Monday, May 6, per American Songwriter. As the show moves into the live portion of the competition, the performances will air on Mondays with the show revealing the voting results on Tuesdays.

The two-part finale will air May 20 and 21.

Why isn’t ‘The Voice’ on tonight?

The new season of the sitcom “Lopez vs. Lopez” is airing during the usual Tuesday evening time slot for “The Voice.”

The show stars comedian George Lopez and his daughter, Mayan Lopez, and draws from their real-life relationship that saw some improvement and healing amid the pandemic, according to The Los Angeles Times. Season 2 has 10 episodes, with two episodes airing back-to-back on Tuesdays throughout the month of April.

What’s the latest on ‘The Voice’ 2024?

April 8 marked the premiere episode of the Knockout round. Below is a breakdown of the remaining contestants in the competition, per Entertainment Weekly.

Team John Legend

Bryan Olesen.

Nathan Chester.

Zoe Levert.

Gene Taylor.

Jackie Romeo.

Mafe.

Team Dan + Shay

Madison Curbelo.

Tae Lewis.

Olivia Rubini.

Anya True.

Karen Waldrup.

Ducote Talmage.

Team Chance the Rapper

Nadege.

Serenity Arce.

Kyle Schuesler.

Kamalei Kawa’a.

Alyssa Crosby.

Maddi Jane.

RLETTO.

Team Reba McEntire