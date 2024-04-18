Britain's Prince William, center, carries a crate of bananas as he visits the Hanworth Centre Hub, a youth centre in Feltham, London, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Prince William returned to public duties on Thursday for the first time since his wife’s cancer diagnosis, bolstering the royal family’s ranks as health problems continue to sideline the princess and King Charles III.

Prince William returned to public royal engagements on Thursday for the first time since his wife, Kate, Princess of Wales, announced her cancer diagnosis last month.

William dove back into royal duties headfirst with back-to-back appearances at two charity organizations. He was first spotted arriving at Surplus to Supper, a food charity in Surrey, before heading to the Hanworth Centre Hub, a youth center in London that benefits from the work carried out at Surplus to Supper, per People.

While at Surplus to Supper, William chatted with volunteers and assisted in loading vans with food prepared for distribution, per CNN. He also chatted with chefs about how to cut back on food waste.

According to Kensington Palace, William’s visit was intended “to spotlight the community and environmental impact organisations in the area are having through their work,” as reported by CNN. “Reducing food waste has a considerable number of environmental benefits, including reducing emissions from landfill that contribute to climate change.”

The volunteers and staff William rubbed shoulders with shared their well wishes to Kate and King Charles III, who are both undergoing cancer treatments.

“We had a flower arrangement from the staff and one from the young people and volunteers. He was very thankful that we were asking after her,” Siobhan Donoghue, CEO of Perfectly Imperfect CIC, one of the groups who receive provisions from Surplus to Supper, told People.

“You could see he very much wanted to focus on us and genuinely learn how we impact the community we serve,” Donoghue says. “He said to the young people that they had really helped give him that picture of what we do and how important it is to the community.”

William “temporarily suspend” his public duties in January to support Kate while she recovered from a planned abdominal surgery, per Kensington Palace. In wake of Kate’s cancer diagnosis, William took extra leave to provide support for his family. Following an Easter break, it appears the prince will return to his royal routine.

Kate is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for her cancer and will continue her break from royal duties for an indefinite period of time.

Britain's Prince William is greeted as he arrives for a visit to Surplus to Supper, in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, England, Thursday, April 18, 2024. The Prince visited Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, to learn about its work bridging the gap between food waste and food poverty across Surrey and West London. | Alastair Grant

The royal family is riddled with health troubles

Several royal family members are battling cancer: Charles, Kate and Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, Duchess of York, .

In February, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer. The cancer was identified while the monarch underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace said in a statement.

Charles is currently receiving “regular” treatments for his cancer. During this time, he is taking a break from his public royal duties but continues his regular schedule of state business and official paperwork.

Nearly two months after Charles announced his cancer diagnosis, Kate revealed she had also been diagnosed with cancer and is receiving treatment.

Kate underwent a “planned abdominal surgery” in January. She was expected to take until Easter to recover, during which she would not engage in public royal duties, Kensington Palace said at the time of her surgery.

As Kate’s recovery and disappearance from the limelight dragged on, royal family followers began to speculate that something was awry. Bizarre conspiracy theories followed. Public theories about the princess’ whereabouts had a lighthearted start: she was growing out her bangs, was a competitor on “The Masked Singer,” or was secretly the artist Banksy.

Then, the conspiracy theories took a dark turn — Kate was actually dead or in a coma, being held in a mental institution or fed up that William had a mistress.

As conspiracy regarding her health status spiraled out of control, Kate put public theories to rest when she revealed her tragic diagnosis.

“This of course came as a huge shock,” Kate said of her diagnosis. “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

“I am well and getting stronger every day. ... Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”