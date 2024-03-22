This grab taken from a video released by the BBC Studios on Friday, March 22, 2024, shows Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, recording her message announcing that following her abdominal surgery in January "tests after the operation found cancer had been present." Kate said Friday she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced in an X (formerly Twitter) post that she has cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who’ve taken great care of me, for which I’m so grateful. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. And at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” per the post.

It hasn’t been reported and the video did not specify what type of cancer Catherine is facing. Catherine said she is “in the early stages” of preventative chemotherapy. This comes after her father-in-law, King Charles III, was diagnosed with cancer.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” Catherine said in the post. “I am well and getting stronger every day. ... Having (Prince) William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”