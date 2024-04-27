The historical drama about the life of Jesus known as “The Chosen” is coming to Disney+, according to Dallas Jenkins.

On Friday evening, Jenkins reposted a story from Disney news source Inside the Magic and said it was not exactly a partnership, but did confirm that Seasons 1 to 3 would be coming to a new audience.

It’s the latest big platform to have the show available for streaming. In addition to The Chosen app, the Angel app and BYUtv, you can watch the show on streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Jenkins also recently revealed that Season 4 will be coming to streaming in the next few weeks. While the exact date isn’t set, it’s expected that the show will be streaming by mid-May or early June.

Before it is released for streaming, churches can set up screenings of Season 4 through the Come & See Foundation. These screenings must be free and in-person. Currently, Episodes 1 to 4 are available for these group screenings.

The cast and crew are currently filming Season 5 in Goshen, Utah. From there, they will go to Midlothian, Texas to wrap up filming the season. No streaming dates (or theatrical release dates if that happens again) have been announced at this point.

Other ‘The Chosen’ news

The show’s Five & Two day is coming up soon on May 2. Expect a big livestream full of guests including cast and crew as well as sneak peeks. It starts at 2pm ET on the show’s official social media channels.

The reference to five and two stems from the story of Jesus feeding the five thousand with only five loaves of bread and two fishes.

Jenkins has told the story of how his wife Amanda Jenkins read this story after Jenkins’ film “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” did not perform as well as he had hoped at the box office.

One of Jenkins’ friends turned to him and said, “The following words have changed my life. Remember, Dallas, it’s not your job to feed the five thousand, it’s only to provide the loaves and the fish.”

This has shaped Jenkins’ entire approach to creating the show. “I genuinely don’t care about the multitudes. I care about five and two,” said Jenkins. “I care about making sure that the loaves and fish that I make are as good and pleasing to God as they can be. And everything after that is just a bonus.”

In addition to Five & Two day, the show also announced that ChosenCon will take place on Sept. 20 and 21. Tickets will be available starting on May 6.

Think of ChosenCon as the hub for all things “The Chosen.” When the convention was held in 2023, the show had cast members give panels, included special guests and gave a first-ever look at the Season 4 trailer.