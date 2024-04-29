Actors Julie Andrews, left, and Anne Hathaway attend an after-party at the premiere of the film "The Princess Diaries," July 29, 2001, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

In the era of countless prequels, sequels and spinoffs, “Princess Diaries” fans’ enduring hope for another sequel is reasonable — and recent comments from Anne Hathaway make it seem like Genovia royalty really will grace our screens for a third time.

For years, rumors have circulated that a “Princess Diaries 3″ film starring the original cast is in the development stages. In 2022, a source allegedly tied to the project said a script for the sequel was in the works, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Since then, there haven’t been many updates.

But there’s still hope.

During a recent interview with V Magazine, Anne Hathaway assured fans that work on the highly anticipated sequel is moving forward.

“We’re in a good place,” Hathaway said. “That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.”

Hathaway stars as high-school-student-turned-princess Mia Thermopolis in the “Princess Diaries” franchise. The first film came out in 2001, followed by “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” in 2004.

If another sequel gets made, Hathaway would return as Mia, who is crowned as Queen of Genovia in the second movie.

“I’m really lucky. My first substantial film role, the second film I ever did, was ‘The Princess Diaries,’” Hathaway told V Magazine. “I was so generously invited into that process by (director) Garry Marshall; he valued my take on being a teenage girl and elevated me to such a valued status on set that it never occurred to me on other sets that I didn’t have that same autonomy, or that same ability to collaborate. I always wanted to be pleasant. But I also always thought that having strong opinions meant I was doing my job.”

Everything Anne Hathaway has said about ‘Princess Diaries 3′

Hathaway has periodically spoken about her desire to star in another “Princess Diaries” movie.

“I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it,” Hathaway told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. “If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work.”

Julie Andrews plays Hathaway’s character’s grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi.

In 2019, during an interview with “Watch What Happens Live,” Hathaway said, “There is a script for the third movie.”

She continued: “There is a script. I want to do it, Julie (Andrews) wants to do it, Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

Hathaway added that she, Andrews and Chase appreciated “The Princess Diaries” as much as fans do and would not put out another film “unless it’s perfect.”

“It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready,” Hathaway said, “but we’re working on it.”

Julie Andrews: ‘I’d be very happy if we did do another one’

Julie Andrews has said she would likely return for a third movie but also expressed skepticism about such a project making it off the ground.

“I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible,” she said in 2022, per an interview with Access Hollywood.

“It was talked about very shortly after (’Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement’) came out, but it’s now how many years since then?” she added. “And I am that much older and Annie the princess, our queen, is so much older. And I am not sure whether it would float or run.”

Early this year, Andrews spoke about the possibility of a “Princess Diaries 3″ with the same undertone of skepticism.

“There was dialogue about (another ‘Princess Diaries’)” she told Today, but “nothing had been realized. And I think I may be wrong, but I think it’s been shelved now. I can’t be sure.”

“It’s quite a long time now since the two ‘Diaries’ were done, and I’m not sure, but sometimes it’s best to leave a good thing alone. I don’t like it when people milk and milk and milk the subject, you know, ‘til it’s dead.”

“I’d be very happy if we did do another one,” she added. “But I don’t expect to.”

Related Ranking the 75 best romantic comedies of all time

Would Chris Pine return for ‘Princess Diaries 3′?

Chris Pine joined the “Princess Diaries” franchise in the sequel as Lord Nicholas Deveareaux — a potential suitor for Mia who is being persuaded by his power-hungry uncle to steal the crown. Nicolas’ feelings for Mia prove stronger than his desire to please his uncle and it is assumed the couple are end game.

Pine said he would readily participate in a “Princess Diaries 3.”

“Yeah, I’m here! I’m here for it,” Pine told Entertainment Tonight in 2023. “Give me give me a phone call or an email.”

During a 2016 Q&A with Entertainment Weekly, a fan asked Pine: “Don’t you pray every night for a ‘Princess Diaries 3?’”

He responded, “Have you been reading my diary?”