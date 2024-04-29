Elijah Woods as Frodo in "Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring." Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy is coming back to theaters this summer.

“The Fellowship of the Ring,” “The Two Towers” and “The Return of the King” will be theatrically rereleased in remastered 4K UHD — UHD stands for ultra high definition and gives the picture sharper colors and resolution, per Fathom Events.

‘Lord of the Rings’ rerelease will feature extended cuts

Prepare to cozy up in your luxury lounger for very long movies, since the versions of “The Lord of the Rings” movies coming to theaters this summer are the extended cuts.

All three of the extended cuts run for roughly an hour longer than the versions originally released in theaters.

This summer will mark the first time the remastered, extended cuts will be released in theaters, per Forbes.

“The Fellowship of the Ring”: The original theatrical release is 2 hours, 58 minutes long. The extended cut is 3 hours, 48 minutes, and features an unabridged look at Hobbiton, a fuller depiction of Aragorn’s visit to Rivendell and more screen time for Galadriel.

When is the rerelease of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy? Where can I see it?

The screenings begin on Friday, June 8, with “The Fellowship of the Ring,” followed by “The Two Towers” on Saturday, June 9, and “The Return of the King” on Sunday, June 10.

Warner Bros. Discovery paired up with Fathom Events to rerelease the films in select AMC, Regal and Cinemark theaters across North America, according to Forbes.

Tickets are currently available through the Fathom website.

The enduring popularity of ‘The Lord of the Rings’

It’s been more than 20 years since “The Lord of the Rings” movies made their theatrical debut, but all three of the films remain on the list of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

“The Return of the King” has a lifetime gross of more than $1.15 billion, followed by “The Two Towers” with $948 million and “The Fellowship of the Ring” with a gross of $884 million.

The trilogy has proven to hold its value. The 20th anniversary rerelease of “The Return of the King” in 2023 raked in nearly $1.2 billion, per Box Office Mojo. In 2020, the rerelease of “The Fellowship of the Ring” made just under $600,000 at the box office and the 2021 rerelease of “The Two Towers” took in $405,000, per Box Office Mojo.

The last time all three films were rereleased together was in 2011. The trilogy raked in a combined profit of over $2.35 million, per Box Office Mojo.

Watch: Trailers for ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy

‘The Fellowship of the Ring’ (2001)

‘The Two Towers’ (2002)

‘The Return of the King’ (2003)