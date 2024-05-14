“The Rings of Power” fans can finally rejoice. Prime Video, at long last, has revealed the Season 2 release date for “The Rings of Power,” as well as a trailer.

Here’s everything we know about “The Rings of Power” Season 2.

When is ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 coming out?

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” officially premieres on Aug. 29.

According to a press release from Prime Video, Amazon revealed the premiere date and trailer in New York on Tuesday.

What will ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 be about?

According to the press release, “In Season Two of ‘The Rings of Power,’ Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will.”

The season will also show the further development of the lead characters.

“Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots … as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all … each other,” the press release said.

Watch ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 trailer

How many seasons will ‘The Rings of Power’ have?

According to IndieWire, “The Rings of Power” showrunners have planned out five seasons.

As showrunner JD Payne told Empire Magazine in 2022, “(Amazon) knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas — this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle and end. There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until Season 5.”

He added, “We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be.”

Who’s in ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 cast?

While the cast for “The Rings of Power” Season 2 haven’t been confirmed, it’s likely that the characters who survived Season 1 will return:

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel.

Robert Aramayo as Elrond.

Charlie Vickers as Sauron.

Markella Kavenagh as Elanor Brandyfoot.

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir.

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn.

Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo.

Maxim Baldry as Isildur.

Daniel Weyman as the Stranger.

Owain Arthur as Durin.

Sophia Nomvete as Disa.

Last year, as the Deseret News previously reported, it was confirmed that there were additions to the cast.

Actor Ciarán Hinds, known for “Persuasion” and “The Woman in Black,” was cast in an unknown but recurring role. We don’t see his character in Prime Video’s teaser trailer, so there’s still no word on who Hinds will be playing.

Additionally, showrunners have hinted that Círdan, an Elven ring bearer, might make an appearance in “The Rings of Power” Season 2. Patrick McKay told RadioTimes, “I think it’s come out that Círdan is going to be a character next season. So he’s a ring bearer, as they say.”

Clark, who plays Galadriel, has also hinted that we might see Celeborn in Season 2, Galadriel’s husband. She told RadioTimes, “So I feel that when or if we meet Celeborn, we will meet someone who truly knows Galadriel.”