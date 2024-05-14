John Legend, Dan + Shay, Chance The Rapper and Reba McEntire on the set of "The Voice." "The Voice" reveals the competition's top five singers Tuesday night.

And then there were five.

On Tuesday night, “The Voice” revealed the top five singers who are headed to the Season 25 finale, where they will compete for the $100,000 prize and a record deal.

Here’s an overview of the top five — and what to expect from the finale.

Who made ‘The Voice’ 2024 top 5?

Team Reba

Josh Sanders

After performing Nate Smith’s “Whiskey on You” for his audition, Josh Sanders had his pick of country music giants on “The Voice”: Reba McEntire and Dan + Shay. Although all of the coaches praised the power in Sanders’ voice, the 35-year-old from North Carolina opted to join McEntire’s team — “I can’t turn down the queen of country,” he said. Sanders has remained on McEntire’s team throughout the competition.”two country music giants” and “both” is slightly confusing if Dan + Shay are both participating as coaches (so there would be 3 total people)

Sanders’ performances on “The Voice” have included Thomas Rhett’s “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings),” The Doobie Brothers’ “Black Water” and Corey Kent’s “Wild as Her.”

Asher HaVon

Asher HaVon got everyone but John Legend to turn around for him with his gospel-infused rendition of Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain.”

Chance the Rapper, in particular, had high praise for the 31-year-old artist from Selma, Alabama, telling him he deserved to win “The Voice.”

“I instantly turned around ‘cause I could tell you’re trying to win this competition, and you should,” he said. “Everything you did was phenomenal — like it was next level. I was blown away by it.”

Related The surprising relationship between Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire

But despite that endorsement, HaVon opted to go with McEntire, and has been on the country music legend’s team throughout the competition.

HaVon’s performances have included “Titanium,” Toni Braxton’s “Unbreak My Heart” and Tina Turner’s “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome).”

Team Legend

Nathan Chester

Legend has a reputation for being one of the more selective coaches on “The Voice.” But he was the first to turn for Nathan Chester’s rendition of Al Green’s “Take Me to the River.”

Chester, a singer from Chicago who is a cruise ship performer, told the coaches that he wants “to bring back James Brown-style Motown.” Legend said it’s a good lane for him to be in, and that he believed Chester has the ability to do it.

“I’m always just waiting for somebody to inspire me, excite me,” he said. “And Nathan, when I heard you singing, I turned very quickly because I was like, ‘This man’s got it.’”

Chester’s performances on “The Voice” have included “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” “Oh! Darling” and Jackie Wilson’s “Higher and Higher.”

Bryan Olesen

To the “Voice” coaches, Bryan Olesen’s blind audition felt more like a rock concert than a tryout. The 49-year-old from Lincoln, Nebraska, took on OneRepublic’s “Love Runs Out,” and impressed all of the coaches with his rocker persona, style and voice.

At one point, Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney joked that he thought the coaches were being pranked and that someone famous was performing on the stage — “Your voice is next level,” he said.

“I want to be clear about how great that performance was,” Legend said. “That was the best audition we’ve seen.”

Legend added that Olesen had a superstar vibe and compared him to Bono. The contestant ended up joining Legend’s team and has stayed there throughout the competition.

Olesen’s performances have included Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep,” Toto’s “Africa” and Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

Team Dan + Shay

Karen Waldrup

Season 25 marks the first time in “Voice” history that multiple coaches have been a part of the country music space — and Karen Waldrup had Dan + Shay and McEntire fighting over her following her rendition of Joe Dee Messina’s “Bye Bye.” But Dan + Shay used their block of the episode to prevent McEntire from getting Waldrup.Another time where “both” seems odd

Legend told the singer, who currently lives in Nashville and has been performing for over 12 years, to take it as a “sign of respect” and “love for your talent” that the country music artists were fighting over her.

“You’re a pro,” Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers said. “So much charisma, no nerves. You were working the crowd like you’ve done it your whole life. So you’ve got what it takes to do well on this show.”

So far, Waldrup’s other performances have included Trisha Yearwood’s “Georgia Rain,” Lainey Wilson’s “Heart Like a Truck” and Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance.”

Who was eliminated on ‘The Voice’?

Maddi Janes and Serenity Arce from Chance the Rapper’s team went home on Tuesday, as did Madison Curbelo and Tae Lewis from Team Dan + Shay.

How to watch ‘The Voice’ Season 25 finale

For part one of the finale, airing May 20, the top five artists will perform a ballad and an up-temp song in front of “The Voice” coaches, according to a TV listing for the episode. Viewers will be able to vote one last time for their favorite singer.

The May 20 episode airs from 7 to 9 p.m. MDT on NBC.

“The Voice” reveals the Season 25 winner on May 21. The two-hour episode will feature performances from special guest artists, duets between “The Voice” coaches and the finalists on their teams, and a celebration of 25 seasons of “The Voice,” per a TV listing.

The May 21 episode airs from 8 to 10 p.m. MDT on NBC.