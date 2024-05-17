John Krasinski’s “IF” is one of the sweetest family movies I’ve seen in several years, at least since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film features a star-studded cast with familiar faces such as Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski. Steve Carrell plays Blue — a giant, purple, fluffy imaginary friend, also known as an “IF” — while the voices behind the other IFs include Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Blake Lively, Bradley Cooper and others.

The film follows the journey of these imaginary friends who, having been forgotten by their children, seek companionship again.

The movie adopts a safe and comfortable narrative for children while featuring deeper themes of loss, grief, hope and love. As an adult, I found the movie nostalgic and evocative. And partnered with Michael Giacchino’s stirring soundtrack, the story brought tears to my eyes more than once. The movie provided opportunities to laugh, to cry and to imagine.

Despite its occasional quirks and strained script, the magic and catharsis of the movie was inviting. Here are some things to know before watching it.

What is the movie about?

Bea (Cailey Fleming), a 12-year-old girl, is staying with her grandmother while her father (Krasinski) is in the hospital, awaiting surgery. Bea’s internal struggle becomes clear: Since her mother’s premature death, she fears another familial loss, which leaves her decidedly telling those around her that she is no longer a little kid.

Inexplicably, Bea begins to encounter a variety of IFs, including lovable Blue (Carell) and graceful Blossom (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). Cal (Reynolds) is the only other person who can see all the imaginary friends. The two team up to help lonely, “retired” IFs reconnect with the grown-up children they once looked after.

While director John Krasinski has directed other films — most notably “A Quiet Place” — “IF” is “his most personal project to date,” according to CBS News.

He also explained that his inspiration came from watching his two daughters, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic took place. “I saw their light starting to go out,” he told CBS News. “And I saw that the world started to seep in, and that is the definition of growing up.”

According to CBS News, it was at that moment Krasinski began to create “IF.” He wanted it to be a reminder to his children that “the magical world they’ve created will forever be a sanctuary for them, regardless of the challenges the real world presents.”

What parents should know

“IF” is rated PG. I found the jokes silly and endearing — in the theater, there were rows of kids who were laughing throughout the hour-and-a-half movie. The larger themes of “IF” might go over the heads of the little ones in the audience, but older children will likely resonate with the story.

According to a USA Today review, “Tweens and teens ... will likely engage with or feel seen by Bea’s character arc, struggling to move into a new phase of life while being tied to her younger years.”

While the magic of the film was evident, it had slow start. It was about halfway through the movie when I felt like the story had finally begun. The dialogue also felt simple at times, as if the script played it a little too safe.

The imperfections of the movie reflect in critics’ reviews. “IF” scored 51% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the accompanying audience score was an 87%, and the movie has been generally well-liked.

Personally, I wholeheartedly appreciated the film. I thought it was funny, adorable and touching. Most importantly, I think it is worth the watch.

The movie, according to Variety, is also expected to have a successful box office weekend, with an anticipated $40 million box office debut.