Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. Erivo and Grande star in the upcoming "Wicked" movie.

The full “Wicked” trailer was released Thursday, spurring excitement for Broadway fans.

The original Broadway show “Wicked” took to the stage two decades ago. Fans are now anticipating the release of the film adaptation, which will star Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.

According to The Broadway Collection, the original Broadway debut of “Wicked” took place on Oct. 30, 2003. Stephen Schwartz — the composer of the show — helped bring the story of “Wicked” to life on stage through song and dance.

The cast, which included Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda and Idina Menzel as Elphaba, “captured the hearts of audiences and critics alike” through their performances.

The 3 1/2-minute trailer hints at some of the magic from the original show — plus some potential new details. Here’s what we know.

What will ‘Wicked’ be about?

The story begins in the world of Oz as it was just before the events in “The Wizard of Oz.” Elphaba — a young woman who is ostracized from society because of her green skin — meets Glinda, who is bubbly, blonde and popular.

As the pair navigate their time at Shiz University, their initial dislike of each other eventually transforms into a close friendship. The story follows the development and strain of their bond as they progress with their magical abilities and meet with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz — who isn’t what he seems.

Watch ‘Wicked: Part One’ trailer here

The trailer features notable scenes from the original show, including a view of the Emerald City and Shiz. Glinda (Grande) screams upon first seeing Elphaba (Erivo) before saying, “You’re green!”

Elphaba replies, “I am.”

The trailer continues, giving us a glimpse of Elphaba struggling to control her magic and Glinda’s subsequent dislike of her. After receiving a “gift” of a pointy, black hat from Glinda, Elphaba is shown being mocked by her peers before Glinda rushes forward in a repentant embrace.

The trailer also features vocals from both Grande and Erivo, with songs such as “Popular” and “Defying Gravity.”

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, played by Jeff Goldblum, is featured saying, “The best way to bring folks together is to give them a real good enemy.” According to CNN, this could be a nod to a slightly more political flavor that was explored in the 1995 novel that “Wicked” is based on.

The trailer also hints at other familiar characters, including Fiyero, Madame Morrible and the flying monkeys.

Who’s in the ‘Wicked’ cast?

The “Wicked” movie will star Grande as Glinda and Erivo as Elphaba.

Included in the cast are several other notable actors, including:

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar.

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible.

Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Peter Dinklage as Doctor Dillamond.

Ethan Slater as Boq.

Keala Settle as Miss Coddle.

Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

A behind-the-scenes featurette, featuring Grande and Erivo, was released on May 13. The clip highlights the reactions of Grande and Erivo upon getting the roles of Glinda and Elphaba.

“It’s been a really long journey,” said Erivo tearfully. “And I’m really grateful for it.”

Why will ‘Wicked’ be released in 2 parts?

The first part of the movie will be released in November, while the second part is anticipated for the end of 2025, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Jon M. Chu, the director of the film, posted the announcement on social media in April 2022.

“As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years,” he shared. “We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one ‘Wicked’ movie but two! With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters.”

Along with the expansion of the production into two parts, there will be a few new songs.

At the end of 2023, Stephen Schwartz — the original composer of Broadway’s “Wicked” — revealed that the second film would feature two newly created songs, per Playbill.

In his interview with The Messenger, Schwartz said, “There’s new stuff that I think the fans will enjoy. But our hope and intention is that the people to whom the story and the show are important will not in any way be disappointed, but will be thrilled by what they will see and the new stuff that’s been added and the way film is used.”

Wicked will be released on Nov. 27.