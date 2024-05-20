Ashley Paulson and Rhandi Orme pose for "Race to Survive: New Zealand" promotional images. Three teams competing on the USA Network reality show are from Utah.

USA Network’s latest reality show, “Race to Survive: New Zealand,” has nine teams of two competing in “the most harrowing outdoor adventure competition yet,” according to USA Network.

And out of those nine teams, three are from Utah.

The show will see each team fight to endure 150 miles of beautiful — and dangerous — New Zealand terrain.

The trailer calls it “40 days of hell,” with each team navigating various challenges with “no food, no GPS, no mercy.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, “The nine teams participating include mountain climbers, smoke jumpers, river guides and recent divorcees, among others.”

What is ‘Race to Survive: New Zealand’?

According to USA Network, the nine teams of two are tasked with racing the other teams to the finish — and with fighting the elements. They have to source their own food and water and navigate other natural challenges.

“The duos must brave the foreign land and elements while realizing the fastest route might not always be the safest. In each leg of the race, the last team to reach the finish line will be eliminated from the competition,” USA Network’s show preview explains.

The teams are competing for a $500,000 prize.

Which ‘Race to Survive: New Zealand’ teams are from Utah?

There are three teams from Utah in “Race to Survive: New Zealand” — Rhandi Orme and Ashley Paulson from St. George; Bronsen Iverson from Hurricane and Ryan Stewart from Lehi; and Creighton Baird and Pauline Peña from Salt Lake City.

Orme, 40, is from Kaysville, according to Entertainment Weekly, which described both her and Paulson as “fierce endurance athletes and mothers.”

According to Orme’s website, she’s a certified personal trainer, three-time ultra marathon champion, ironman triathlete, backcountry adventurer and mountaineer.

Paulson, meanwhile, has participated in over 110 marathons, over 25 ironman triathlons, two ultra triathlons, over six ultra marathons and much more, per her website. She’s also a mother of four, has been a fitness instructor for over 20 years and was an Olympics trial qualifier for marathon in 2020.

Less is known about the team of Iverson, 20, and Stewart, 43. According to Entertainment Weekly, they’re a a father-in-law and son pair. Iverson, 20, is from Hurricane.

Baird, 34, and Peña, 31, have the juiciest tie to each other: They used to be married but are now divorced. USA Network calls them “divorced daredevils.”

Where can you watch ‘Race to Survive: New Zealand’?

According to USA Network, “Race to Survive: New Zealand” premieres on Monday at 11 p.m. EDT “with a 75-minute supersized episode.”

You can watch the show on the USA Network, SyFy Network and Peacock.