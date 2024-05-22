Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, talks to reporters during votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

“Jeopardy!” fans who follow Utah politics were in for a treat Wednesday during the “Jeopardy!” Masters tournament finale.

That’s because a familiar face, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, got a shoutout during the first game’s Final Jeopardy round.

The category was “Politicians.” The question was, “This man was the first to be governor of one state and then senator from another. 173 years later, Mitt Romney became the second.”

Romney became the second in 2019, when he was sworn in to represent Utah in the Senate, filling longtime Sen. Orrin Hatch’s former seat.

He had previously served as governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007.

The correct answer to the Final Jeopardy question was, “Who is Sam Houston?”

Houston grew up in Tennessee and became the state’s governor in 1827. He resigned two years later, in 1829, according to Britannica.

In the 1830s, he established a home in what’s now the state of Texas. A few years later, he was elected president of the Republic of Texas, but transitioned to being a U.S. senator in 1846 soon after Texas became a state.

Two out of the three “Jeopardy!” Masters tournament finalists answered the Romney-related question correctly, including James Holzhauer, as the Deseret News reported.