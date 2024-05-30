The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves in episode 402 of The Umbrella Academy.

The Hargreeves siblings are returning to Netflix in August for a fourth and final season of “The Umbrella Academy.”

On Wednesday, Netflix released a new teaser trailer (content warning: trailer contains brief language) for the upcoming season.

In light of Season 3′s plot-twisting cliffhanger of a conclusion, the Hargreeves siblings are seen reuniting within the reprogrammed timeline where audiences last saw them.

To a remixed version of “The Final Coundown,” Diego (David Castañeda) shouts, “We’re back, we’re back,” as he and the other Hargreeves load into a van for “a rescue mission” in the trailer.

The trailer features a little bit of every “Umbrella Academy” hallmark: dancing, bickering, explosions and time travel. So fans can expect more of the same.

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” Steve Blackman, the series’ creator, executive producer and showrunner, told People.

“But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Here is everything we know about “The Umbrella Academy” Season 4: plot, cast, release date and more.

What is ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 about?

In the wake of reprogramming the universe’s timeline, the Hargreeves’ typical chaos continues in the fourth and final season.

The official synopsis of “The Umbrella Academy” Season 4 reads: “The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long,” per Rolling Stone.

“Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.”

What the ‘Umbrella Academy’ creator has said about Season 4

According to Blackman, he had a “good sense” for what Season 4 of the series would be about since he started writing it.

“I know what season four is in my head,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, before the series got renewed for a fourth season.

He continued: “I’ve already sort of worked out the beginning, middle and end of it. When I started this thing, I sort of knew four seasons of the show. I have nothing passed that in my brain, but I’ve sort of kept to a trajectory. So, I have a really good sense of what season four would be, and it should be just as bonkers as the other seasons — what a challenge these superheroes, this family has being powerless.”

Following the Hargreeves’ reprogramming of the universe in Season 3, “the stakes have never been greater,” Blackman explained in a Netflix interview.

“The siblings losing their powers isn’t going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back?” Blackman said, per Netflix.

“But the siblings are always up for a challenge.”

Who will be in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4?

All seven of the Hargreeves children will return for Season 4 of “The Umbrella Academy.”

This includes:

Tom Hopper as Luther.

David Castañeda as Diego.

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison.

Robert Sheehan as Klaus.

Aidan Gallagher as Number Five.

Justin H. Min as Ben.

Elliot Page as Viktor.

Colm Feore as Sir. Reginald Hargreeves, Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts and Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane will also return to the series.

In addition to returning cast members, Season 4 will welcome Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, who will play “a pair of mild-mannered Midwestern community college professors” who “get caught up in some timeline-twisting chaos,” reports Netflix.

David Cross will also join the series as Sy Grossman, an “upstanding but shy business owner and family man” who is “desperate to reconnect with his estranged (and unnamed) daughter.”

When does ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 come out?

The fourth and final season of “The Umbrella Academy” premieres on Netflix on Thursday, Aug. 8. Unlike previous seasons, the final season of the series will have just six episodes, Blackman confirmed in December 2022.

Season 1-3 of “The Umbrella Academy” are currently available to stream on Netflix.

Watch: What can fans expect from ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4?

According to “Umbrella Academy” cast members, fans can expect “excitement, surprises, humor, twist, turns, action” from Season 4, according to Elliot Page, per Netflix.

Season 4 is “really packed with the classic ‘Umbrella Academy’ family nonsense and shenanigans that you look forward to,” Emmy Raver-Lampman told Netflix. “There’s some unbelievable new characters and new villains that are super exciting.”