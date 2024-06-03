A promotional poster from the Play Nintendo Tour. The Tour will be in Utah from June 13 until June 16.

The Play Nintendo Tour is coming to Utah.

With lots of activities, interactive experiences and game demos, the event will be adventure and fun for the whole family.

What is the Play Nintendo Tour?

The Play Nintendo tour is a traveling event held by Nintendo. It will run from June 13 until Sept. 2, making stops all across the country. The Tour will feature things such as:

Family activities like puzzles, games, photos with Pikachu and Tom Nook, and a spooky photo-op from the upcoming game Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD.

Game demos from games like Princess Peach: Showtime!, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario vs. Donkey Kong and a whole bunch more.

A free Play Nintendo Tour passport, which when completed can get guests freebies like Play Nintendo bracelets, coloring pages and a free Nintendo Switch Online 14-day trial code.

A dedicated place where families can get more info on their favorite games.

When will the Play Nintendo Tour be in Utah?

The Tour kicks off in Utah and will take place from Thursday, June 13 to Sunday, June 16.

Where will the Play Nintendo Tour be?

The Tour will take place at the Shops at South Town in Sandy. The address for the Shops at South Town is at 10450 S. State Street Sandy, UT 84070.

How much does it cost to attend the Tour?

The Play Nintendo Tour will be free of charge to attend for all guests.

You can read Nintendo’s full press release on the Tour here.