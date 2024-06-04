The fan reaction to “The Chosen” is “fuel,” Paras Patel said.

“The Chosen” Season 4 is available to stream exclusively on the app or via livestream — the first episode is already available and the second is coming out on Thursday. Patel did an interview with the Deseret News ahead of the streaming release — as a heads up, this article does talk about an event that happens in Season 4.

“It keeps us motivated. It makes us want to go deeper and challenge our own self and keep us going,” Patel, the actor who plays Matthew, told the Deseret News. He said playing his character is inspiring and challenging.

“I think, as a whole, just portraying Matthew, wanting to represent the autism community and do my best always challenges me, but in a positive way,” said Patel. “It keeps me going. I always want to do justice to the material as well as represent the community the best I can.”

Seeing the reactions — both positive and negative — keeps Patel going.

In filming Season 4, Patel said it was difficult to film the “painfully beautiful” sequence with Ramah (played by Yasmine Al-Bustami). He said it “rocked all of us the disciples” and it was hard for him to watch because the two actors are close friends.

The show is now filming Season 5, which Patel said was “bittersweet” and “heavy.”

“We’re in Season 5 of a guaranteed seven seasons, so we know the end is near in the story and all of us at the ‘The Chosen’ are leaning into those emotions that are coming,” said Patel.

At the time Patel spoke with the Deseret News, the cast and crew were filming in Utah. They’re now in Midlothian, Texas, but Patel said he loved his time in Utah.

“Utah is a fun place to film. The food is great, the ice cream here is next level, but it’s always fun to be back. We are welcomed by so many people,” said Patel. He said everyone around the town knows them and they feel the love.