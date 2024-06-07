Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Taylor Swift is making her way through Europe right now. She’s in the middle of a massive 152-city tour called The Eras Tour.

She’s already broken records, like in Lyon, France, where she broke the attendance record in the city for a female performer during her sold-out show.

“This is overall my very first trip to Lyon and look at what you’ve done,” Swift said during the show, per USA Today. “You broke that record.”

It’s Swift’s first time performing in many of the European cities — Stockholm, Sweden, was so excited about her arrival, the city’s capital temporarily renamed itself “Swiftholm.”

Here’s how European cities are welcoming Taylor Swift to town:

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh crafted Taylor Swift branding for one of its trams that travels to and from the stadium where Swift will be performing.

It’s not the only train taking on the Swift name. “The Flying Scotsman” train rebranded itself temporarily as “The Flying Swiftie,” which will include “on-train and station announcements,” and Swifties will be able to purchase discounted refreshments, “thanks to a special Flying Swiftie discount,” Rail UK reported.

“We know thousands of people will be travelling to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour this summer and it fills us with Happiness to be carrying so many of them in Style,” Stuart Thomas, communications director at LNER, said. “We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to celebrate the tour arriving in the UK and so our special Flying Swiftie service will say ‘So Long, London’ at 10am — packed with fans heading for the first night in Edinburgh.”

The Edinburgh Zoo is welcoming Swift by offering 25% off admissions for Swift attendees to see the miniature friendship bracelets the zoo’s penguins are touting in honor of Swift.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney extended a welcome to Swift by way of a video on X.

“To Taylor and all her Swifties, I extend the warmest of welcomes to Scotland,” Swinney said.

“It’s an honor to represent the area, and I’m thrilled to offer Taylor Swift an especially warm welcome to Scotland,” he added.

A bagpipe band also performed a rendition of Swift’s hit song “Love Story” to honor the musical artist.

Related How US cities are welcoming Taylor Swift during her tour

Madrid, Spain

In Spain, a motorcade escorted Swift from the airport to her hotel. “Barricades and police officers on foot and horseback lined her route,” Newsweek reported.

Famous Spanish author Alejandro Sanz shared a photo of himself and Swift to welcome her to the country.

“Welcome home dear Taylor. Spain loves you,” he wrote in the post on X.

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon welcomed Swift’s first performance in the city by crafting an extensive city guide of activities to do, foods to try, places to visit and more that it recommends for her and her fans.

Here’s a look at that guide.

During the show, she mouthed that she wants to move to Portugal.

Stockholm, Sweden

Sweden’s prime minister not only released a welcome message and temporary city nickname, he also attended the show, according to Parade magazine.

Paris, France

Paris welcomed Swift in a grand way, by sharing a video of friendship bracelets being dropped on the iconic Eiffel Tower. French radio station Nouvelle Radio Jeune, or NRJ, shared the video with the gigantic friendship bracelet graphics.