Taylor Swift accepts the award for album of the year for "Midnights" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. "Midnights" earned Swift her fourth career Grammy for album of the year on Sunday, an achievement no one can match. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Taylor Swift is back on her hijinks. This time, she surprised fans with a double album announcement adding 16 brand-new songs to “The Tortured Poets Department,” calling it “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.”

Will Taylor Swift add ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ to The Eras Tour?

Fans speculated whether Swift would change the massive Eras Tour setlist to include performances from her newest album. According to her French tour promoter, that’s exactly what she will be doing.

“We will discover a slightly modified show since she has released a new album,” France Inter Arnaud Meersseman, general manager of AEG Presents and French player for Taylor Swift said, per France Info.

He added, “So she is going to include new pieces from her new album.”

In the show, Swift includes a segment where she performs two surprise acoustic songs — one on the guitar and one on the piano. It’s a set part of the show, so from what her tour promoter said about show being “slightly modified,” it would seem she will be changing the show slightly, rather than just singing the new songs in that segment.

Earlier this month, Swift posted a YouTube shorts video with clips of herself during rehearsal for The Eras Tour with the caption “A fortnight til Paris,” and eagle-eyed fans spotted a sign prop with the acronym “TTPD,” as well as a shot of her playing a song on a white guitar. The video also follows the sepia coloring aesthetic Swift used for the album.

A fan in the stadium also released a photo Thursday of a stuffed monkey and what appears to be a wedding dress hidden under The Eras Tour stage. From the timing of the past shows, Swift will take the stage around 11:45 MST, so Swifties will be eagerly watching the live streams to see what happens next.