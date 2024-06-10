Tucker Carlson speaks at the Turning Point Action conference, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. On Monday, June 10, 2024, Carlson announced a nationwide tour that will bring him to Salt Lake City on Sept. 7, accompanied by Glenn Beck.

Former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, who now headlines his own media company, is taking his show on the road in September with a constellation of conservative superstars — and a couple of controversial figures.

On Monday, Carlson announced a nationwide tour that will bring him to Salt Lake City on Sept. 7, accompanied by Glenn Beck. Tickets officially go on sale Friday for the 7 p.m. show at the Delta Center, although advance sales for subscribers to the Tucker Carlson Network are to begin at 1 MDT through the TCN website.

The price has not yet been announced.

In a news release that called Carlson “America’s leading conservative journalist and media personality,” the Tucker Carlson Network announced other shows beginning Sept. 4 in Phoenix, Arizona, with comedian Russell Brand, and continuing through Sept. 28 in Jacksonville, Florida, with Donald Trump Jr.

Other guests include U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Infowars founder Alex Jones, who recently agreed to sell all his personal assets in order to help pay a judgment in a defamation case filed by the parents who lost children in the Sandy Hook massacre.

One thing the “special guests” seem to have in common: support for Donald Trump. The former president is not on the schedule — yet. The special guest at a couple of shows will be announced later, the news release said.

Here’s the rest of the lineup so far:

Sept. 4, with Russell Brand, Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Sept. 5, with Vivek Ramaswamy, Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Sept. 6, with Tulsi Gabbard, Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs.

Sept. 11, with Dan Bongino, BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Sept. 12, with Megyn Kelly, T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Sept. 13, with Charlie Kirk, INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Sept. 16, with Alex Jones, Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Sept. 18, guest to be announced, Fort Bend Epicenter in Roseberg, Texas.

Sept. 20, with Kid Rock, Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Sept. 21, guest to be announced, Giant Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Sept. 24, with Roseanne Barr, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas.

Sept. 26, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Bon Secours Arena, Greenville, South Carolina.

Sept. 27, guest to be announced, Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida.

Sept. 28, with Donald Trump Jr., VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida.