The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website, Feb. 2, 2023, in New York. Miranda Derrick, the subject of the viral Netflix docuseries “Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult,” is speaking candidly this week about how the series has impacted her.

Derrick claims her life has “been put in danger” by the three-part docuseries in a new Instagram video.

The Netflix show, which premiered on May 29, has spent two consecutive weeks in the Netflix Top 10 TV shows since its release. It follows a group of popular TikTok dancers who belong to a talent management company called 7M.

According to “Dancing for the Devil,” which has raked in more than 6.7 million views, the man who started 7M, Robert Shinn, put those dancers in danger.

The docuseries focuses primarily on Derrick, a dancer with 7M who has amassed 2.1 million followers on TikTok and 1.7 million followers on Instagram. “Dancing for the Devil” alleges that her involvement with 7M led her to become estranged from loved ones who desperately want her to break her ties with the company.

In an Instagram video posted Tuesday, Derrick claims the docuseries has negatively impacted her life.

“I know I don’t normally make this kind of content,” she says. “I just wanted to be transparent and a little vulnerable with you. Before this documentary, my husband and I felt safe. Now that this documentary is out, we feel like our lives have been put in danger. We have both been followed in our cars, we have received hate mail, death threats, people have been sending us messages to commit suicide, and we’ve been stalked.”

Derrick shows screenshots of what she calls “hate mail” that she has received following the documentary’s release.

She says, “I honestly don’t understand how my parents and my sister thought this documentary would help me or would help our relationship in any way. I don’t understand that. I have been getting together with my family for the past couple years privately to work on our relationship, to make things right, to mend what has been broken and I’ve been loving it. I’ve been loving getting together and laughing, just enjoying each other’s company. And, this documentary has made it very difficult to continue doing that.”

Derrick concluded her video by thanking her followers for “kind messages” and “taking the time to listen.”

Derrick: ‘This documentary is one-sided’

Following the release of “Dancing for the Devil,” Derrick released a statement on Instagram arguing that the series is “a one-sided story.” She began her statement telling listeners she “can’t go into too much detail because of legal purposes but just wanted to add (her) side of the story”

In the lengthy statement, Derrick says her family “will forever be part of (her) life” but they “don’t see eye to eye at this time.”

“This documentary has created a further challenge between us as I work to overcome this public attack,” Derrick posted.

“I am just a woman trying to live my life,” she concluded. “I am not a victim, I am not in any harm, I am not being abused. I’ve never asked my family or anyone else to ‘help’ me in any way. Respectfully, what I choose to do with my life is up to me.”

