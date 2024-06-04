The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website, Feb. 2, 2023, in New York. “Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult” investigates how church pastor Robert Shinn established the TikTok dance management company 7M Films.

Dancing on TikTok has launched many users’ social media careers. However, a new Netflix docuseries alleges that the online dance community became entangled with a dangerous church.

The series, titled “Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult,” investigates the history of the TikTok dance management company 7M Films.

Companies like 7M aim to help people grow their social media followings by guiding them through the industry’s complexities.

According to Today, some former dancers who worked with 7M have accused its CEO Robert Shinn and his church, Shekinah Church, of doing more than promoting their social media careers. In a civil lawsuit, they claim they were subjected “to brainwashing, physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, manipulation, and exploitation.”

But in his own lawsuit, Shinn accused some of those dancers of “defamation and trade libel,” per CNN, which noted that Shinn has not faced criminal charges.

In “Dancing for the Devil,” former members of 7M and Shinn’s church detail their concerns about 7M, Shinn and his church.

What is ‘Dancing for the Devil’ about?

The docuseries focuses on the relationship of the Wilking sisters, Melanie and Miranda, who gained popularity as dancers on TikTok.

Miranda became involved with 7M after collaborating with, and later marrying, James “BDash” Derrick, another popular TikTok dancer. Derrick’s videographer had introduced him to his father, Shinn, who founded 7M to manage dancers.

The Wilking sisters’ followers noticed that soon after Miranda got involved in 7M, she stopped appearing in videos with Melanie.

At first, Melanie kept the details about what was going on private, but eventually she released an Instagram video with her parents about the situation. They claimed to have been unable to communicate with Miranda for over a year and to be blocked from her social media accounts.

The documentary digs into those claims and explores the links between 7M and Shekinah Church.

“According to the series, which also features former members of the church, Shinn first began Shekinah as a religious community for Korean Americans, then founded 7M as an off-shoot business for Internet-famous dancers, promising them fame and wealth in addition to religious salvation,” CNN reported.

Current members of 7M have defended the company, as well as Shekinah Church.

“Is it wrong for Christians to be involved in a non faith based entertainment business?” James Derrick said in a statement, per CNN. “If 7M was run by (an) unbeliever, then is it no longer a cult?”

Is Miranda Derrick still in 7M?

Miranda Derrick has not publicly announced a departure from 7M.

In a 2022 statement to The Cut, she said, “I am not held against my will and I’ve never been a hostage. I go to church and I have faith in God. If one day I wish to pursue my faith elsewhere, I will and feel completely free to do that. As far as my career, my time at 7M Films has been one of the most exciting years ever and if one day I wish to partner with a different management company or start my own company, I will.”

“Dancing for the Devil” revealed that Miranda has resumed contact with her family but refuses to discuss 7M. She has continued to release dance videos since the documentary’s release.

“The Shinn family and the Derricks did not participate in the docuseries,” CNN reported.