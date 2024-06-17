George Strait performs at Willie: Life & Songs Of An American Outlaw at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. On Saturday, June 15, 2024, Strait performed the largest ticketed concert ever held in the U.S. at Kyle Field at Texas A&M University.

Country music legend George Strait has achieved another milestone: On Saturday, he performed the largest ticketed concert ever held in the U.S.

A TikTok video shows a packed Kyle Field at Texas A&M University, where 110,905 fans attended the concert, according to Fox News.

Attendance at Strait’s concert surpassed the previous record held by the Grateful Dead, who drew 107,019 fans in 1977.

“We got some Aggie’s out there? Oh yeah!” Strait told the crowd, per Fox News. “I’m ashamed to say this, but this is my first time to ever be in Kyle Field. ... Just invite me back, I’ll come!”

Before the concert, Strait posted on X to advise fans to arrive early due to the anticipated large turnout. He also told his fans to be sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated.

Not only did Strait set a new record for the largest concert crowd, but he also broke the record for the largest crowd ever at Kyle Field. The previous record was 110,633 fans at a Texas A&M football game against Ole Miss, which they lost 35-20, according to USA Today.

Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz were among those in attendance. They all posted about their experience on X.

“Unbelievable concert by the King, George Strait,” Abbott said with a picture of the crowd. “Largest packed house for a concert in America. Ever.”

Cruz shared a picture of himself with his daughter and Strait. “Took my daughter Caroline to see @GeorgeStrait at Kyle Field @TAMU tonight. Great fun. Spectacular concert,” he said.

According to Billboard, Strait holds several other records, including the most No. 1 singles. He’s the only artist to chart a top 10 hit every year for 30 years.

Strait’s next concert will be in Salt Lake City at Rice-Eccles Stadium on June 29.

Tickets will cost you anywhere from $213 to $1,316, per Vivid Seats.