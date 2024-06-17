Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, smiles as she visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and meets with some of the young people that the charity supports, May 16, 2023, in Bath, England.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, made her first official public appearance this weekend since announcing her cancer diagnosis — silencing ongoing rumors about her status.

In a white, nautical-style dress, Kate graced the public with her presence at the Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday. She was accompanied by her three children and husband, Prince William, during her first public appearance since Christmas Day.

Ahead of the ceremony, Kate released a six-paragraph statement on social media updating the public on her health and announcing her plans to make a semi-return to public duties, beginning with King Charles III’s birthday celebration (Trooping the Colour).

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” Kate wrote. “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty.”

“Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

The princess’s health status has dominated headlines since January, when Kensington Palace announced Kate had undergone a “planned abdominal surgery” and would remain in convalescence and out of the public eye until Easter.

As stated, Kate kept quiet and out of the spotlight. But as Kate’s absence dragged on for weeks, the public began to speculate over whether the palace was hiding something.

Vague health updates, a Mother’s Day post with botched photoshop and a series of hazy paparazzi photos fed a growing appetite for conspiracy about Kate.

Wild theories about Kate’s health and whereabouts ran amok on X — theories ranged from the princess taking time for her bangs to grow out to faking her own death.

In March, Kate announced she had been diagnosed with cancer and had begun chemotherapy treatment. Rumors were (mostly) put to rest.

Did Kate finally put rumors to rest?

Revealing she had been diagnosed with cancer wasn’t enough to silence all of the Kate conspiracy theorists.

Kate delivered the news in a thoughtful, two-minute clip.

“This of course came as a huge shock. And William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Kate said on March 22. “As you can imagine this has taken time.”

“It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them.”

Some public skeptics continued to fuel rumors that Kate was dead.

In wake of the princess’s cancer announcement, an X user wrote: “I still stick (with) the theory that Kate Middleton has been dead since the beginning of the year and they’re going to spend the rest of the year ramping up to her dying from cancer or drowning or something. But we’ll never see her again.”

Another said: “Kate Middleton is dead, I know it.”

In early June, Kate conspiracies continued to swirl. “I‘m starting to think Kate Middleton is dead again,” a user wrote on X.

Putting her health first, Kate disregarded public skepticism and patiently waited until she had made enough “good progress” to make an official return to the limelight. On Saturday, Kate left ongoing rumors in her wake as she elegantly waved to the public from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Kate shares health update

On Friday, Kate shared an update on her health.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Kate wrote in a social media statement. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

She added that she will continue cancer treatment for the next few months and hopes to attend a few more public engagements during the summer.

In spite of positive progress, Kate says she is “not out of the woods yet.”

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”