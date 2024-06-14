Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, right, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, center obscured, riding in a open horse drawn carriage, return to Buckingham Palace from the Horse Guards Parade after the Trooping the Colour ceremony to mark the official birthday of the Queen in London, Saturday, June 11, 2011.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, shared a health update Friday in a candid, six-paragraph social media statement.

Kate said she is making “progress” and will appear in public this weekend for the first time since her cancer diagnosis.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Kate wrote. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

She noted that her cancer treatment will continue for a few more months and that she hopes to attend a few public engagements this summer, including King Charles III’s upcoming birthday parade.

In spite of positive progress, Kate says she is “not out of the woods yet.”

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal,” she wrote.

In the statement, Kate thanked everyone for “kind messages of support an encouragement,” which left her “blown away.”

She said the positive messages have helped both herself and her husband, Prince William, navigate the challenging time.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me,” she concluded.

In March, Kate announced that she has cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

She did not specify what type of cancer she is facing. Her public message came after weeks of public speculation regarding the princess’s health.

King Charles is also battling cancer.

In February, Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch had been diagnosed with a form of cancer while he underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Charles postponed all public-facing duties to receive cancer treatment. Since his diagnosis, Charles has limited his public appearances.

Kate will make first public appearance since diagnosis

This weekend, Kate will attend the king’s birthday parade with her family, she revealed in her social media statement.

The celebration, also known as Trooping the Colour, is a military parade held annually to honor the reigning British monarch’s birthday, according to Buckingham Palace. Members of the royal family typically appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony to enjoy an appearance by the Royal Air Force.

Aside from a handful of blurry photographs, Kate has not been seen in public since December. This weekend will mark Kate’s first official public appearance since a walk to church with her family on Christmas Day, as reported by the Deseret News.

Following “a planned abdominal surgery” in January, Kensington Palace said that Kate would recover in the hospital for up to two weeks and recuperate at home until after Easter, which was on March 31 this year.

As Kate’s private recovery dragged on toward Easter, it fueled public speculation over the state of the princess’ health. When Kate appeared in social media clip to announce her diagnosis, she reiterated that she would need “space and privacy” while undergoing her cancer treatment.

“My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able,” Kate said on March 22. “But for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”