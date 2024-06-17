"The Promised Land" is pictured in this YouTube screenshot from a behind-the-scenes video of the show. The series will premiere on YouTube on July 1.

If “The Chosen” and “The Office” had a baby, it would probably look something like “The Promised Land,” an upcoming television show set to release on July 1.

“The Promised Land” will follow Moses and the Israelites on their journey out of Egypt using a mockumentary-style approach.

The show will premiere on YouTube, according to its Facebook page.

What is ‘The Promised Land’ about?

Some of the minds behind “The Promised Land” have said that their goal was to transform the traditionally serious story of the biblical exodus into a mockumentary without disrespecting people of faith. The show will put a light, humorous spin on the Israelites’ epic journey out of Egypt.

“Rather than looking at these biblical heroes on stained glass windows, let’s look at them like everyday people,” the showrunners said in 2022, according to Focus Daily News. “At the end of the day, our hope is that people watch the show because it’s funny … and eventually would desire to dive into scripture to experience God personally.”

The show stars Wasim No’mani as the prophet Moses, Majed Sayess as Moses’ second-in-command, Aaron, Shereen Khan as the prophetess Miriam, Tryphena Wade as Moses’ wife, Zipporah, and Artoun Nazareth as Moses’ eventual successor, Joshua, according to IMDb.

“We’ll give you the inside take on how Moses and his family really feel about their journey across the desert,” says the show’s official website.

To get a sneak peek, watch some behind-the-scenes footage from the filming process on YouTube.

Faith-based TV shows

