Daniel Radcliffe, known for his iconic role in the “Harry Potter” franchise, has added a Tony Award to his accolades. He won the award for best performance by a featured actor in a musical at this year’s event.

Radcliffe received the honor for his performance in the revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Merrily We Roll Along,” which originally premiered in 1981 at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre, per ABC News.

“My love, Erin, you and our son are the best thing that has ever happened to me. I love you so much. Thank you so much,” he said, with Darke visibly emotional in the audience.

He also thanked his parents, who were present, for their influence.

“Thank you for playing Sondheim in the car,” he said, wishing his father a happy Father’s Day.

Paying homage to the creators of the musical, Radcliffe said, “Thank you to Stephen Sondheim and George Furth for writing this unbelievable show and these incredible songs that are just a gift to get to sing every night.”

He extended his appreciation to the cast and crew, highlighting the impact of the production.

Addressing director Maria Friedman, he said, “This has been one of the best experiences of my life.”

Co-stars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez were shown growing emotional as Radcliffe acknowledged their bond. “I will never have it this good again,” he said, bringing Groff to tears.

Groff later won the Tony Award for lead actor in a musical for his role in “Merrily We Roll Along” and referred to Radcliffe and Mendez as his “soulmates” during his acceptance speech.

Per the show’s website, “Merrily We Roll Along” is about the “turbulent relationship between three lifelong friends — played by Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez — and traces every milestone of their lives for nearly two decades as they navigate success, show business and unbreakable bonds.”