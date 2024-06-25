Post Malone greets fans before hosting the grand opening celebration of a Raising Cane’s Restaurant, designed by the singer, in Midvale on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Post Malone has confirmed his foray into country music with the announcement of a new album and an upcoming tour.

After months of speculation, Post Malone has confirmed his foray into country music with the announcement of a new album and an upcoming tour.

Malone, traditionally known for pop and hip-hop hits, has shown an affinity for country music recently by performing at events like the Stagecoach Festival and collaborating with artists such as Dwight Yoakam, Brad Paisley and Morgan Wallen, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

A clip of Malone singing a cover of Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places” went viral. The 40-second video posted to X shows him practicing to hit the song’s low notes.

“He’s one of those guys that when he sings, he’s alive. And you can tell that he just loves to do it,” Brooks remarked in an episode of “Inside Studio G” when he saw the clip of Malone singing his song.

Additionally, Malone collaborated with Beyoncé on her country track “Cowboy Carter.”

All of these events led fans to excitedly anticipate Malone’s own country music album.

What is Post Malone’s country album called?

Malone has long expressed a love for country music and his desire to break into the genre.

According to People, in a 2022 interview on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” Malone expressed, “To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album.”

In late 2023, per Taste of Country, Malone teased his country project during a Twitch stream while playing the video game Apex Legends, stating, “Country record is coming.”

The first concrete sign of the album came when he released a single featuring Morgan Wallen titled “I Had Some Help.” The track soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, holding the No. 1 spot for five consecutive weeks, according to Holler.

Malone officially announced his country album, “F-1 Trillion,” with a billboard in Nashville that said, “The name of the new Post Malone album is F-1,000,000,000,000.” He posted a picture of the billboard to X on June 18.

He followed this reveal with another single, “Pour Me a Drink,” featuring Blake Shelton, which debuted live at the CMA Fest 2024.

The full “F-1 Trillion” album is set to release on Aug. 16.

When is Post Malone’s ‘F-1 Trillion Tour’?

To support his album, Malone will embark on the “F-1 Trillion Tour,” beginning Sept. 8 at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City.

The tour will cover 21 cities across the United States, concluding in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 19.

“I love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you,” Malone said in a press release.

Presale tickets for Citi card members will be available starting June 26 at 10 a.m. local time, running through June 30. General ticket sales will begin on July 1 via Live Nation.