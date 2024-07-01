This Saturday, June 27, 2015 photo shows the Hulu logo on a window at the Milk Studios space in New York, where a replica of the "Seinfeld" set was on display.

Wondering what you’ll watch in July to beat the summer heat?

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu this month, from new releases to old favorites.

New and noteworthy releases on Hulu in July 2024

‘The Bachelorette’ (Season 21)

Streaming date: July 9.

After Jenn Tran was shot down by Joey Graziadei in the last season of “The Bachelor,” it’s her turn to find love. “The Bachelorette” airs on ABC starting on July 8, and you can watch the newest episodes the next day on Hulu.

‘How I Caught My Killer’ (Season 2)

Premiere date: July 18.

Season 2 of “How I Caught My Killer” will bring more stories “of murder victims who were able to help authorities catch their killers before their untimely deaths,” per Hulu. This season brings tales of “last-minute texts to hidden handwritten letters” and much more.

‘Futurama’ (Season 12)

Premiere date: July 29.

After “Futurama” was revived in 2023, fans can finally watch the long-awaited Season 12.

According to Hulu, “Find out what happens in this next chapter of Fry and Leela’s time-muddled romance as our favorite semi-heroic crew plays birthday games to the death, discovers secrets of Bender’s ancestors, and learns the 5 million-year-old story behind coffee.”

Related The 20 best Fourth of July movies

What’s new on Hulu in July 2024?

Here’s everything that’s new to Hulu in July:

July 1

“Attack of the Red Sea Sharks” (premiere).

“Baby Sharks in the City” (premiere).

“Shark Attack 360″ (premiere).

“Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie” (premiere).

“Shark vs. Ross Edgley” (premiere).

“Sharks Gone Viral” (premiere).

“Supersized Sharks” (premiere).

“Blippi: Anniversary Compilations.”

“Blippi: NASA Episodes.”

“Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour.”

“Oshi no Ko” (Season 1).

“(500) Days of Summer” (2009).

“2012″ (2009).

“Alien: Covenant” (2017).

“Aliens” (1986).

“Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem” (2007).

“Alita: Battle Angel” (2019).

“Angels & Demons” (2009).

“Aniara” (2018).

“Behind Enemy Lines” (2001).

“The Big Wedding” (2013).

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018).

“The Cable Guy” (1996).

“Couples Retreat” (2009).

“Courage Under Fire” (1996).

“Cry Macho” (2021).

“The Da Vinci Code” (2006).

“Ford v Ferrari” (2019).

“Funny People” (2009).

“Garden State” (2004).

“Get Out” (2017).

“The Guilty” (2018).

“Hail Satan?” (2019).

“Just Go With It” (2011).

“The Man Who Knew Too Little” (1997).

“Margaret” (2011).

“The Monuments Men” (2014).

“Mortal Engines” (2018).

“The Namesake” (2007).

“Predators” (2010).

“The Predator” (2018).

“Rough Night” (2017).

“The Salt of the Earth” (2015).

“Sex Tape” (2014).

“Shanghai Knights” (2003).

“Shanghai Noon” (2000).

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2″ (2022).

“Source Code” (2011).

“Step Brothers” (2008).

“Super Troopers” (2002).

“Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” (2006).

“Tangerine” (2015).

“Tragedy Girls” (2017).

“Wrath of the Titans” (2012).

July 2

“The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes” (2022).

July 3

“Red Swan” (series premiere).

“After the First 48″ (Season 8B).

“Dark Gathering” (complete Season 1).

“The Eminence in Shadow: Complete” (Season 2).

“Kennedy” (Season 1).

“Kocktails With Khloé” (Season 1).

“Neighborhood Wars” (Season 5).

“Reincarnated as a Sword” (Season 1).

“The Toys That Built America” (Season 3).

July 4

“Land of Tanabata” (Series premiere).

July 5

“20/20 True Crime Collection: Betrayed” (premiere).

“Cellphone” (2024).

“The Monk and the Gun” (2023).

“Muzzle” (2023).

July 7

“Ip Man: Kung Fu Master” (2019).

July 8

“13 Assassins” (2010).

“Jesus Camp” (2006).

“The Queen of Versailles” (2012).

July 9

“The Bachelorette” (Season 21 Premiere).

“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” (2021).

July 10

“Celebrity Family Feud” (Season 10 premiere).

“Family Feud: Decades of Laughs” (premiere).

“Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order” (premiere).

July 11

“Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer” (complete docuseries).

“Claim to Fame” (Season 3 premiere).

“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” (Season 23 premiere).

“The Animal Kingdom” (2023).

“Tyrel” (2018).

July 12

“Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test” (premiere).

“HIP – High Intellectual Potential” (Seasons 1-3).

“Inmate to Roommate” (Season 1).

“The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” (Season 1).

“Road Wars” (Season 2).

“Fast Charlie” (2023).

“Fern Brady: Power & Chaos” (2021).

“Iliza’s Locals” (Episode 1, 2023).

“Iliza’s Locals” (Episode 2, 2023).

“Iliza’s Locals” (Episode 3, 2023).

“Mark Normand: Out To Lunch” (2020).

“Scrambled”(2023).

July 15

“Hit-Monkey” (Season 2).

“Bloom Into You” (Season 1).

“I’m Quitting Heroing” (Season 1).

“Ya Boy Kongming!” (Season 1).

July 17

“UnPrisoned” (Season 2).

July 18

“How I Caught My Killer” (Season 2).

“I Killed My BFF” (Season 4).

“Meet Marry Murder” (Season 1B).

“Mountain Men” (Season 12).

“Girl in the Video” (2024).

“The Quake” (2018).

July 19

“EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation” (Premiere).

“Lucky 13″ (Premiere).

“Press Your Luck” (Season 6 Premiere).

“The American” (2023).

“Bring Him to Me” (2023).

“Cult Killer” (2024).

July 23

“Dress My Tour” (Season 1).

“Femme” (2023).

July 25

“Wayne Brady: The Family Remix” (Series Premiere).

“Court Cam” (Season 6).

“The Return of Shelby the Swamp Man” (Season 1).

“The UnXplained Special Presentation” (Premiere).

“Lousy Carter” (2023).

July 26

“Playground” (Season 1).

“Ben Roy: Hyena” (2023).

“Brittany Schmitt: From Ho to Housewife” (2022).

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song” (2021).

“Kyle Kinane: Shocks & Struts” (2023).

“The Origin of Evil” (2023).

“Sleeping Dogs” (2024).

“Tim Heidecker: An Evening With Tim Heidecker” (2020).

July 29

“Futurama” (Season 12).

July 30