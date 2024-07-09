Fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and her assistant, Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), in "The Devil Wears Prada." A sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada” is currently in the works at Disney.

A sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada” is officially in the works at Disney, Puck News reports.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming “The Devil Wears Prada” sequel.

Will Anne Hathaway be in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel?

Maybe.

Hathaway is not confirmed to return for the sequel, per Variety, but the movie’s original producer, Wendy Finerman, and screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna, are both attached to the sequel.

In “The Devil Wears Prada,” Hathaway stars as Andy Sachs, the fashion-oblivious assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). Fed up with Miranda’s constant abuse and negative influence, the film ends with Hathaway’s character bailing on Miranda.

Hathaway told E News in March that she didn’t “think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen.” She added that film stands well on its own and so viewers “don’t need to worry about a sequel.”

Who will be in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2′?

Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are both set to reprise their characters in “The Devil Wears Prada” sequel, according to Puck News.

“We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie,” Blunt told Hathaway during Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series in December. “I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life.”

What will ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel be about?

“The Devil Wears Prada 2″ will likely be based on “Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns” — the second book in the series the first movie is adapted from.

According to early reports, these are the plot details: Miranda Priestly is facing the decline of her once-booming magazine publishing business. She must humble herself to seek assistance from Emily Charlton (Blunt), who had risen to be a powerful executive at a luxury fashion group — with advertising dollars that could buoy Miranda’s sinking magazine brand, reports E News.

When does ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2′ come out?

No release date has been set for “The Devil Wears Prada” sequel.

The sequel’s script is in early development at Disney, according to Deadline.

What is ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ based on?

Lauren Weisberger, the author behind “The Devil Wears Prada” book, was loosely inspired by her brief stint as an assistant to Vogue editor Anna Wintour, per The Wrap.

According to Streep, her performance was not based on the Vogue editor.

“I wasn’t interested in doing a biopic on Anna (Wintour),” Streep told Entertainment Weekly. “I was interested in her position in her company. I wanted to take on the burdens she had to carry, along with having to look nice every day.”

But, Miranda Priestly’s office was a replica of Wintour’s.

“The only contact we had with Vogue was Jess Gonchor, the production designer, who snuck into their offices to get a look at Anna’s office,” David Frankel, the film’s director, told Entertainment Weekly. “He was able to re-create the office so authentically that I was told Anna redecorated hers immediately after the movie came out.”