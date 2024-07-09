Shrek (Mike Myers) tries to convince the Donkey (Eddie Murphy) that he does not need a friend in "Shrek." Shrek 5″ is officially in the works, DreamWorks studio announced via social media on Tuesday. DreamWorks

Everyone’s favorite green curmudgeon is coming back to the screen.

“Shrek 5″ is officially in the works, DreamWorks studio announced via social media on Tuesday.

“Not too Far, Far Away…” the studio wrote on X. “@Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz.”

Eddie Murphy — who voices Shrek’s sidekick, Donkey — leaked news of “Shrek 5″ in January.

“We started doing (’Shrek 5′) months ago,” Murphy told Collider. “I did this. I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up. ‘Shrek’ is coming out and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a ‘Shrek,’ and we’re doing a Donkey (movie).”

The fifth installment in the franchise will land in theaters 16 years after the last “Shrek” movie — “Shrek Forever After” — premiered in theaters in 2010.

In 2001, “Shrek” raked in $268 million in the box office, earning a spot as the second-highest earning movie of the year, per Box Office Mojo. It went on to be the first Oscar winner for best animated feature.

As a whole, the franchise has made more than $4 billion, making it the second-highest earning animated franchise of all time, per Collider. The franchise includes four “Shrek” movies and two “Puss in Boots” movies.

“When you look back on those vocal performances they’re awesome, and while you certainly could make a case for a complete reinvention, I find myself responding to my own nostalgic feelings of wanting to go back to those characterizations,” Chris Meledandri, who is in charge of reviving the “Shrek” franchise, told Variety in 2018.

“The challenge for us has been to find something that really does feel like it’s not simply yet another film in a series of sequels.”

When does ‘Shrek 5′ come out?

“Shrek 5″ is set to release in theaters on July 1, 2026.