Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, speaks to reporters in the spin room after a presidential debate between President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump in Atlanta, Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump announced Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate in the 2024 presidential campaign on Monday, as reported by the Deseret News.

In his best-selling 2016 memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” Vance details his Ohio upbringing in a middle and working-class family and his escape from a family history of abuse, alcoholism and trauma

Director Ron Howard adapted Vance’s memoir into a 2020 Netflix film starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close.

What is ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ about?

“Hillbilly Elegy” is inspired by Vance’s 2016 memoir of the same name.

As a Yale Law student with goals that outsize his roots, Vance considers the Appalachian upbringing which shaped him into the man he has become. Out of high school, Vance enlisted in the Marine Corp. After serving in the Marines, he received a degree from Ohio State University in political science and philosophy.

Vance was then accepted into Yale Law School, where he met his now-wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance.

While reflecting on childhood experiences, audiences get a glimpse of the poverty, abuse, alcoholism, addiction and traumas Vance overcame in his small Ohio hometown.

The official logline for “Hillbilly Elegy” reads: “An urgent phone call pulls a Yale Law student back to his Ohio hometown, where he reflects on three generations of family history and his own future,” per Netflix.

‘Hillbilly Elegy’ cast

Gabriel Basso as J.D. Vance.

Amy Adams as Beverly “Bev” Vance.

Glenn Close as Mamaw Vance.

Bo Hopkins as Papaw Vance.

Haley Bennett as Lindsay Vance.

Sarah Hudson as Lori Vance.

Bill Kelly as Uncle Pet.

Freida Pinto as Usha Vance.

Owen Asztalos as young J.D. Vance.

Where to watch ‘Hillbilly Elegy’

“Hillbilly Elegy’ is available to stream on Netflix.

What is ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ rated and why?

“Hillbilly Elegy” is rated R by the MPAA. It received an R-rating for some violence, drug content and language throughout, per IMDB.

Watch: Trailer for ‘Hillbilly Elegy’