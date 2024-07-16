“Ladies and gentleman, welcome to Season 5 of Stranger Things,” says the narrator at the start of a first-look video for last season of the popular sci-fi series.

Will it be the best season yet?

There is a montage of places fans of “Stranger Things” will be familiar with, like Hawkins High School, and it shows behind-the-scenes footage of crew members building the set and cast members talking about the anticipation behind the upcoming season. The show debuted on Netflix on July 15, 2016 and has become a smash hit.

“Take it all in, nerds...we’ve hit the halfway mark of filming the final season and wanted to give you all a look at what we’ve been up to,” said the show’s X account.

The original four characters Season 1 revolved around, Lucas, Mike, Will and Dustin, appear in the video, and it is said that Season 5 will have scenes with them together again. The original four were separated during Season 4, so it is something like a reunion.

“I’m excited to have scenes with the original,” says Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler. The actor who plays Dustin Henderson, Gaten Matarazzo, says the show feels like home and he has fun filming it.

Millie Bobbie Brown, who plays the character Eleven, says in the video that she started acting in the show when she was 10 years old. Now she says she is 20.

According to Netflix, the title of the first episode of the season will be called “The Crawl.” Writers started working on the show’s fifth season in August 2022.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 release date

The Hollywood Reporter said there is not an official release date for the show’s final season, but fans can expect it to come sometime in 2025. The episodes are reportedly very long and will feel like more like movies.

Watch ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 tease post