The cast of "30 Rock," Alec Baldwin as Jack Donaghy, Tina Fey as Liz Lemon, Tracy Morgan as Tracy Jordan, are pictured. "The Bear" broke the record for scoring the most Emmy nominations in a single year for a comedy series. The record was previously held by “30 Rock,” which earned 22 nominations in 2009.

Nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday — and FX set a new record for most nominations for a network, thanks to “Shōgun” and “The Bear.”

The FX network is behind 93 nominations this year, breaking its own record of 52 nominations, set in 2016, per Variety.

“Shōgun” and “The Bear” — both FX series — lead the Emmy nominations with more than 20 nominations each. “Shōgun” is set to dominate with 25 Emmy nominations, a feat no series has reached before, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“The Bear” trailed behind with 23 nominations and a new record of its own. The series broke the record for scoring the most Emmy nominations in a single year for a comedy series.

The record was previously held by “30 Rock,” which earned 22 nominations in 2009, per The Guardian.

With 10 Emmys already under its belt, if “The Bear” sweeps this year’s ceremony, it will end up among the most Emmy-decorated television series of all time.

Let’s see what “The Bear” is up against.

Here are the 10 TV shows with the most Emmy Awards of all time.

1. ‘Saturday Night Live’: 84 wins

“Saturday Night Live” has been on air since 1975. In 49 seasons, the sketch comedy series has earned 331 nominations, including three new nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards.

With no plans to cancel the show in sight, “SNL” is likely to continue dominating as the most Emmy-decorated TV series.

How many nominations? 331.

2. ‘Game of Thrones’: 59 wins

For four consecutive years, “Game of Thrones” won the Emmy for outstanding drama series. Now, its spinoff show, “House of Dragon,” is following in its footsteps.

This year, “House of Dragon” was nominated for an Emmy as an outstanding drama series.

How many nominations? 159.

3. ‘Frasier’: 37 wins

Kelsey Grammer was nominated for two Emmys while playing Frasier on “Cheers.” It wasn’t until Grammer starred in the spinoff, “Frasier,” that he won his first Emmy — earning four as outstanding lead actor for the series.

How many nominations? 110.

4. ‘The Simpsons’: 37 wins

Nearly 800 episodes of “The Simpsons” have aired since the animated sitcom premiered in 1989. A majority of the series’ wins are in outstanding character voice over performance and outstanding animated program. “The Simpsons” was renewed for another season, which means the series could continue to rack up nominations and wins.

“The Simpsons” has also won six Emmys for achievement in animation and been awarded for original songs, like “We Put the Spring in Springfield.”

How many nominations? 102.

5. ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: 29 wins

The reality competition series has earned 71 Emmy nominations in 16 seasons, including eight new nominations this year.

“10s, 10s, 10s across the board. Thank you Academy members for recognizing the love and hard work that our amazing cast and crew put into every episode of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’” RuPaul said of his latest nomination in a statement, per Entertainment Weekly. “Congratulations to our fellow nominees for making this a great year for television.”

How many nominations? 71.

6. ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’: 29 wins

“The Mary Tyler Moore Show” ran for seven seasons during the 1970s. Its last win was in 1977, but in more than four decades, the series has remained one of the most-rewarded shows in terms of Emmy wins.

Several members of the cast took home Emmys for their performances, including Betty White, Ed Asher, Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman and Mary Tyler Moore.

How many nominations? 67.

7. ‘Cheers’: 28 wins

With an impressive 117 nominations, “Cheers” won roughly a quarter of its noms.

The sitcom series earned four Emmys as an outstanding comedy series and earned several cast members Emmys for their performances, including Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson and Shelly Long.

How many nominations? 117.

8. ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’: 28 wins

John Oliver’s spinoff to “The Daily Show” won the Emmy for outstanding variety talk series for seven consecutive years — but the series was not nominated this year.

“Thank you to HBO, Casey, Nina and our lawyers who are angry with us all of the time,” Oliver said after the series won its eighth consecutive Emmy, per Deadline.

How many nominations? 67.

9. ‘Hill Street Blues’: 26 wins

During the early ‘80s, “Hill Street Blues” dominated the Emmys, once earning 16 nominations in the 1982 season — nine of which were for outstanding performances.

“Hill Street Blues” broke the record that year for most nominations in a single year, a record that has since been broken.

How many nominations? 98.

10. ‘The West Wing’: 26 wins

While on “The West Wing,” Allison Janney took home four Emmys for her performance as C.J. Cregg, the White House press secretary. Several other actors took home Emmys for their work on the series, including Bradley Whitford, Stockard Channing, John Spencer and others.

How many nominations? 95.