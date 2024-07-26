The new series, "Shadrach," on Great American Pure Flix, features the Wilson family, who have moved from the big city to the country.

Sean McNamara has directed several films and TV series with a faith element, such as “Soul Surfer” and “The Miracle Season.” His latest project, “Shadrach,” is no different.

“Shadrach” is an uplifting series about the Wilson family, who, in face of financial troubles, must pack up and move to the countryside. At first, the children struggle to adjust to a quiet life outside the city.

When 12-year-old Anna Wilson (Livi Birch) unexpectedly encounters a horse — which they name Shadrach — their experiences with the animal helped them understand the value of family and faith in new ways.

McNamarma told the Deseret News that he grew up watching family-centered sitcoms. As a director, he enjoys “telling the story of the whole family,” he said.

In “Shadrach” three generations of the Wilson family live under one roof, something McNamara relates to from his own childhood.

“When I grew up, my grandparents always lived with us when they were old,” he said. “It was nice having them around. So I was kid and we had people in their late 80s living with us, so that’s one of the reasons that I wanted to do ‘Shadrach.’”

‘Shadrach’ is a family-friendly option

Finding TV series and movies the entire family enjoys can be challenging. A lot of TV and film content is “getting extreme,” McNamara said.

The “Shadrach” director believes there is room for a range of entertainment options, but there should also be family-friendly television with “good stories that have morals that (audiences) can learn from.”

McNamara compared “Shadrach” to “The Brady Bunch” — a series he grew up watching. He noted that, at the end of every episode of the older show, “there was a moral that you learn.”

He hopes people who watch “Shadrach” will also “learn how to be a better person.”

“I think parents who have kids, you turn on the TV and its like, ‘Oh my gosh it’s shocking what they show these days.’ And I think that parents want an alternative,” McNamara said. “Especially when you have young kids and they can’t process what is happening.”

“This is a perfect show for families — young and old,” he added. “I think they will enjoy it. ... It’s something that’s watchable and you can watch it with your whole family.”

‘Shadrach’ incorporates faith-based lessons

Each episode of “Shadrach” features a Bible verse that’s woven into plot.

“As long as it’s organic and we’re not hitting people over the head with it, I think that’s what I like about it, cause then everybody can enjoy it,” McNamara said.

He noted that he tried to “organically” incorporate the verses, including by having them come up when the Wilson family goes to church. After their church service, the Wilsons often discuss what they learned.

“Our show has scriptures in it but it’s definitely because they go to church, so something would come up in church ... and then they would go home and talk about it a little bit,” McNamara said.

In the second episode of “Shadrach,” a chaotic sequence of events leaves Anna and her younger brother lost in the woods, with no ability to call for help. Both the kids and their family are anxious to get them home safely.

The verse shared in this episode is John 14:27 (NIV): “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”

Where can I watch ‘Shadrach’?

The first two episodes of ‘Shadrach’ are now available to stream on the Great American Pure Flix website.

Four more episodes of ‘Shadrach’ will premiere on Great American Pure Flix on the following dates:

‘Shadrach’ episode 3: Thursday, August 1 at 7 p.m. MST.

‘Shadrach’ episode 4: Thursday, August 8 at 7 p.m. MST.

‘Shadrach’ episode 5: Thursday, August 15 at 7 p.m. MST.

‘Shadrach’ episode 6: Thursdat, August 22 at 7 p.m. MST.

Watch: Trailer for ‘Shadrach’