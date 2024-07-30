Still of Jonathan Roumie who plays Jesus in “The Chosen.” Season 5 of “The Chosen” is expected to be released sometime early in 2025.

Around seven years have gone by since “The Chosen” premiered in 2017. Millions of viewers have tuned into the hit series about Jesus and his apostles as the show heads into Season 5.

The cast and crew have spent the summer in Goshen, Utah, and Midlothian, Texas, to film Season 5.

Season 4 was released in theaters during the winter and came to streaming on June 2. That season included the death of John the Baptist as well as the death of Ramah. The show is hastening toward the crucifixion and the resurrection — seasons 6 and 7 — but before getting there, the show will feature Holy Week. Season 7 will mark the end of the show, but Jenkins has hinted about expanding “The Chosen” universe before.

But before we see the expansion of “The Chosen” universe, we will need to get through Season 5.

What will Season 5 of ‘The Chosen’ be about?

Dallas Jenkins, creator and director of the show, told Variety a couple of things viewers can expect when they tune into the next season.

“It’s Holy Week, so Season 4 ends with the triumphal entry. Season 5 picks up where it left off, and Season 6 is going to be the crucifixion, so we essentially cover five days. We cover the most famous week in history,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins had told Deseret News he and the other writers have already started writing some of the scripts for seasons 6 and 7. They went to Sundance in Utah and plotted out the outlines.

The season will be one of “a lot of truth bombs, a lot of mic-drop moments” from Jesus, said Jenkins. “This is actually going to be a season that is in some ways kind of cool and kind of fun, even though (the viewers) know what’s coming and it’s definitely got a lot of weight over it. But we just couldn’t have three seasons in a row with nothing but pain and loss and misery.”

“Season 5 is kind of the kick-butt moments before Season 6, where we’re not going to shy away from the misery,” Jenkins continued.

The show has continued its tradition of including fans as extras. Jenkins told the Deseret News about how the first 17 days of filming in Utah included 600 background extras. Locals from Utah were part of the fun, but the show also had someone join them from Botswana. Jenkins said there was nothing like the experience and he called it humbling to see so many fans, including those who come to be on the show on their special days like anniversaries.

While the show has gotten bigger in some ways, Jenkins said it is the same work he has always done.

“I always want to try to maintain a posture of surrender,” Jenkins said, adding he does not think about who might criticize the show. “We’re doing the same thing that we did when we were in Season 1. The money is a little bit different. The set is a little bit different. The number of viewers is obviously significant different. But if we ever start thinking about that, or if we ever start caring about that, it will ruin the work.”

When will ‘The Chosen’ Season 5 be released?

It is expected Season 5 of “The Chosen” will be released sometime early in 2025. The show has not announced a release date yet or a release method. It is possible the show could continue to release in theaters or have a streaming release — time will tell.