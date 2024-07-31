Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France.

The Olympics, already a time filled with anticipation and excitement, are being made even more entertaining by the presence of Snoop Dogg, who has gone viral several times as a result.

The American rapper was named as a special correspondent for NBC’s coverage of the Olympics.

He made headlines when he was chosen to participate in bearing the Olympic torch. He carried it through the streets of Saint-Denis for the 67th leg of the flame’s journey, according to NBC News.

“I felt like Muhammad Ali,” Snoop Dogg told NBC Sports about carrying the torch. “I found out that when you hold the torch, you’re a peace messenger.”

“I was waving, shaking hands, kissing the babies — doing what I do, you understand me?” he continued. “Putting my foot in the pavement, letting the people know that we’re here. We’re here for peace, love, unity and great sportsmanship.”

Snoop Dogg’s viral moments

Several moments have captured the hearts and laughter of fans enjoying Snoop Dogg’s amusing behavior at the Games.

Snoop Dogg made it clear he is a big Simone Biles fan. During the women’s gymnastics qualifiers, he was seen supporting her by sporting a shirt with a large photo of her face on it.

Additionally, a photo capturing his eye-popping reaction to Biles’ performance instantly became a meme.

The highlight of Snoop Dogg’s and Biles interactions came when a video showed Biles spotting Snoop Dogg in the crowd. Jordan Chiles began dancing at Snoop Dogg, who was also dancing across the stadium, then Biles joined in with some moves of her own.

Snoop Dogg attends the women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. | Charlie Riedel

Another humorous exchange happened when Snoop Dogg took swim lessons from Olympic legend Michael Phelps, during a segment for NBC Sports. Phelps explained that the key to becoming an Olympic gold medalist in swimming is to have wingspan and lung power.

“You just described me! You said wingspan, lung power — I definitely have great lung power,” Snoop said.

Snoop Dogg’s commentating reached peak levels during a badminton match between the U.S. and China.

“As you see, it don’t stop ‘til the casket drop,” he said as the teams launched the shuttlecock between each other. “They rocking and rolling. Back and forth. Give me that. No, I need that. Nope, over here. No, over there.”

U.S. artist Snoop Dogg attends a women's beach volleyball match between the United States and France at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. | Robert F. Bukaty

Why is Snoop Dogg at the Olympics?

Snoop Dogg is quickly cementing himself as a key component of the Olympics.

As previously reported by Deseret News, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Snoop Dogg, along with Kevin Hart, stood out as popular commentators, drawing millions of views, which led to NBC confirming him as a special commentator for the Paris Olympics.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement at the time of the announcement. “It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness.”

“We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix,” he added.