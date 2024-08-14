From left, Joe Russo, Robert Downey Jr., and Anthony Russo attend a panel for Marvel Studios during Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in San Diego.

Marvel Studios has announced the return of Robert Downey Jr. and the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joseph Russo, to two upcoming Marvel projects.

The announcement was made during the San Diego Comic-Con in July, sparking excitement among fans.

Downey, whose portrayal of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe helped launch the multibillion-dollar franchise, will not be reprising his iconic role of Tony Stark.

Instead, he will take on a new character: the villain Doctor Doom.

Downey’s portrayal of Iron Man became synonymous with the MCU, culminating in his emotional departure from the franchise with his character’s death in 2019′s “Avengers: Endgame.”

Over his decadelong tenure, Downey became the highest-paid actor in the MCU, reportedly earning between $500 million and $600 million, according to Variety.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige had previously stated that there were no plans to resurrect Iron Man.

“We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again,” Feige told Variety about Iron Man’s death. “We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way.”

However, Downey expressed a willingness to return to the MCU after winning an Oscar for best supporting actor in “Oppenheimer.”

When asked by Esquire if he would consider coming back, Downey replied, “Happily. It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, ‘Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige.’ It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win.”

Downey’s new role as Doctor Doom

Although rumors of Downey’s return to the MCU had been circulating, it still came as a shock when the news was confirmed at the San Diego Comic-Con.

The bigger surprise, however, was that instead of reprising his role as Iron Man, Downey would be taking on the character of Doctor Doom.

Downey appeared on stage at the Comic Con dressed as Doctor Doom, wearing a green suit and the character’s iconic silver skull mask.

He then dramatically removed the mask, revealing his identity to a roaring crowd and confirming his role as the Avengers’ next major adversary.

Marvel also announced two upcoming projects featuring Downey as Doctor Doom: “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

Initially, the villain Kang was set to be the next major antagonist for the Avengers. However, as previously reported by Deseret News, after actor Jonathan Majors faced charges of harassment and assault, the character’s storyline was scrapped.

Downey’s return was contingent on the involvement of the Russo brothers, who directed some of the most successful films in the franchise, including “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

According to Variety, a source close to the deal said, “They were the only ones he (Downey) would work with.”

Who is Doctor Doom?

Doctor Doom, also known as Victor Von Doom, is a longtime Marvel villain and a scientific genius with a powerful mix of scientific and magical abilities.

He is often portrayed as the arch-nemesis of Reed Richards from the Fantastic Four. The character was previously brought to life by Julian McMahon in the 2005 film “Fantastic Four.”

The MCU is set to introduce the Fantastic Four in the upcoming movie “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

While speculation had been rampant that Doctor Doom would join the MCU due to the Fantastic Four project in the works, it was officially confirmed with Downey’s casting.

In the comics, Doctor Doom is a complex character hailing from the fictional country of Latveria, where he eventually becomes its monarch. According to Marvel, he possess an “unquenchable lust for power” and a “towering ego.”

The MCU has introduced the concept of multiple realities, leaving open the possibility that Doctor Doom could be an alternate version of Iron Man or simply a character who resembles him.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is set in an alternate reality, which could provide the backstory for Downey’s new role.

Doctor Doom also played a pivotal role in Marvel’s 2015 “Secret Wars” comic series, where he created Battleworld, a planet formed from multiple realities, per USA Today.

The upcoming “Avengers: Secret Wars” could be potentially based on this storyline.