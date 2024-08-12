Bryan Rohrenbacher, left, and Ashley Rowlett as Indiana Jones and Willie Scott from Orange County, California, attend D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event at the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. Marvel devotees got a sneak peak at what is slated to be released in the upcoming years.

Marvel Studios has unveiled a thrilling lineup of upcoming projects, sparking enthusiasm among fans eager to see the next chapter of the superhero franchise unfold.

During Disney’s D23 Expo, the entertainment giant’s biennial fan convention, Marvel provided a sneak peek at its future releases.

Among the highly anticipated projects are the films “Captain America: Brave New World” and “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” as well as the TV series “Ironheart,” “Daredevil: Born Again” and “Agatha All Along,” according to Marvel.

These announcements follow a major reveal at the San Diego Comic-Con, where it was confirmed that Robert Downey Jr., who famously launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man, will return in a new role as the villain Dr. Doom.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dr. Doom is set to be the central antagonist in two upcoming Avengers films: “Avengers: Doomsday,” slated for May 2026, and “Avengers: Secret Wars,” slated for May 2027.

Deadpool’s success sets the stage

Marvel’s exciting news at D23 began with a special message from Ryan Reynolds, star of the “Deadpool” films, who recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

In a video, Reynolds expressed his gratitude for the success of the film and, in typical “Deadpool” fashion, playfully poked fun at Marvel.

“Thank you for the most amazing welcome into the MCU that a guy could ever ask for,” Reynolds said. “And a very special thank you to Kevin Feige for letting us make just a few little teensy jokes at Marvel’s expense. It’s my way of showing love — and of course, saving the studio.”

“Deadpool & Wolverine” has emerged as one of Marvel’s most successful films, marking the first R-rated entry in the franchise.

The film has grossed over $1 billion worldwide, becoming the first superhero movie to achieve this milestone since 2021′s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It also ranks as the second highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, trailing only “Joker” — a title it could soon surpass.

The success of “Deadpool & Wolverine” suggests that the popularity of superhero films remains strong. The projects unveiled at D23 appear poised to continue this momentum, keeping Marvel fans eagerly anticipating what’s next.

Marvel’s next phase: What to expect

Marvel is currently wrapping up the fifth phase of its cinematic universe, part of the Multiverse Saga that spans phases 4, 5 and 6, according to TechRadar.

Phase 5 began with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which hinted at the next significant threat facing the Avengers: the villain Kang.

Initially, Kang was set to play a prominent role in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” but the project was scrapped after Marvel cut ties with Jonathan Majors, the actor portraying Kang, when he was found guilty for harassment and assault, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In response, Marvel restructured its plans, replacing the scrapped “Avengers” movie with Downey as Dr. Doom in “Avengers: Doomsday.”

All of the projects unveiled at D23 are part of Phase 5 of the MCU, with the exception of “The Fantastic Four,” which will kick off Phase 6. This phase will eventually lead to the Avengers films featuring Dr. Doom as the central antagonist.

Another film announced for Phase 6 is “Blade,” according to Marvel, though no additional details were revealed about that project at this year’s D23.