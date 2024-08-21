Richard Simmons arrives at the Project Angel Food's 2013 Angel Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 10, 2013. Simmons, a fitness guru who urged the overweight to exercise and eat better, died Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the age of 76.

Richard Simmons’ cause of death was accidental, according to his brother.

Lenny Simmons revealed Wednesday that the fitness guru’s death was “due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor.”

“This morning, Richard Simmons’ brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner’s office. The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed,” the Simmons family spokesperson, Tom Estey, said in a statement shared with People.

“The family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss.”

Simmons was found dead in his Los Angeles home by his housekeeper on July 13, as previously reported by the Deseret News. He was 76.

The Los Angeles police department that responded at the scene said Simmons appeared to have died from natural causes and said “no foul play is suspected,” per ABC News.

In March, Simmons revealed on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer. He said the doctor had “to burn my skin to remove the cancer cells.” After three treatments, the cancer was fully removed, he said in a follow-up post.

Just two days before his death, Simmons had a final interview with People. He told the magazine how he planned to celebrate his 76th birthday and gave an update on his health.

“I feel good! I am grateful that I’m here, that I am alive for another day. I’ll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people,” Simmons said, per People.

He continued: “I never lived a celebrity life. I never thought of myself as a celebrity. People don’t know this, I’m really a shy person and a little bit of an introvert. But when that curtain goes up that’s a different story. I’m there to make people happy.”