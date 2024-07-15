Richard Simmons arrives at the Project Angel Food's 2013 Angel Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 10, 2013. Simmons, a fitness guru who urged the overweight to exercise and eat better, died Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the age of 76.

Richard Simmons, the eccentric and cheerful fitness star who advocated for physical health and lifted people’s spirits, died Saturday, a day after his 76th birthday.

Simmons passed away at his home in Los Angeles, where he was discovered by his housekeeper, who called 911, according to ABC News. Los Angeles police and fire departments responding to the scene reported that Simmons died of natural causes.

“I don’t want people to be sad about my brother,” Lenny Simmons, Richard Simmons’ brother, told People. “I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help.”

“So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life,” he continued.

Skin cancer diagnosis

In March of this year, Simmons revealed on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a treatable skin cancer if detected early, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

After explaining how the doctor had to “burn my skin to remove the cancer cells” through a series of treatments, Simmons revealed he was now doing fine. He expressed how lucky he felt and noted that many people are not so fortunate.

“I know some of you reading this have had cancer or have known someone in your life who has had cancer,” he said in a follow-up post. “Promise me you will see your doctor and get a complete checkup.”

A day before revealing his diagnosis, Simmons posted a concerning message that began, “I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying.”

He later clarified in a post on X that he wasn’t dying and that his previous message was meant to remind people to enjoy their lives because they are fleeting.

“It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have,” he explained. “Sorry for this confusion.”

3 insights from Richard Simmons

In honor of Simmons’ life, here are three insights that can be gained from his legacy:

1. He struggled with his weight as a child

As a child, Simmons struggled with his weight because he believed his parents favored his older brother more. When in school he was teased by his classmates for his weight, according to The Associated Press.

He began to change his life after receiving an anonymous note expressing concern for his well-being.

“One dark, rainy day I went to my car and found a note,” Simmons said, per The Associated Press. “It said, ‘Dear Richard, you’re very funny, but fat people die young. Please don’t die.’”

This led to him developing an eating disorder where he rapidly lost weight and then gained it back. Eventually, he found a plan that worked for him and entered the exercise industry to advocate for people like him.

“I went into the business because I couldn’t find anything I liked,” he said.

2. He spoke out against fad dieting

In 1980, he released his first book, “Never Say Diet,” which became a bestseller.

He was known for speaking out against fad dieting, instead promoting the simple principle of eating less and moving more.

In an interview with CBS, he said around 95% of most diets are not based on “nutrition, moving, and motivation.”

“Those diets are all over the internet with a lot of promises and a lot of snake oil,” he said.

3. Silliness cures depression

Simmons believed in staying positive as motivation for living a healthy lifestyle, reflected in his upbeat personality.

“I think there’s a time to be serious and a time to be silly,” he said, per The Associated Press. “It’s knowing when to do it. I try to have a nice combination.

“Being silly cures depression,” he continued. “It catches people off guard and makes them think. But in between that silliness is a lot of seriousness that makes sense. It’s a different kind of training.”