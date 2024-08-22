Stephen Nedoroscik, of the United States, celebrates after winning the bronze medal during the men's artistic gymnastics individual pommel finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. Nedoroscik will be competing on Season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Stephen Nedoroscik, known online as “Pommel Horse Guy,” will dance for the Mirrorball Trophy on Season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The Olympic medalist is the first celebrity contestant revealed to be competing in the upcoming season of the popular series. His competitors will be revealed during the next month ahead of the season premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

“From Paris to DWTS! We’re thrilled to welcome pommel horse legend Stephen Nedoroscik as the first star of the season,” the “Dancing With the Stars” official Instagram posted on Thursday.

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will return to the show as co-hosts, per Variety.

Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will come back to the series as the judges.

Who is Stephen Nedoroscik?

Nedoroscik, a 25-year-old gymnast, won many fans during the Paris Olympics with his Superman-esque transition as he went from a snoozing bespectacled sideliner, removed his frames and put on a bronze-winning performance.

He became a viral sensation. Memes comparing him to Clark Kent took over. More than 47 million TikToks about Nedoroscik emerged. USA Gymnastics nicknamed him “Super Steve.”

In repose to his sudden viral fame, Nedoroscik told “Today” that he thought the memes about him were “awesome.”

“I’m representing people that wear glasses well,” Nedoroscik said.

Nedoroscik suffers from strabismus, a condition that causes eyes to cross and blurs vision, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

“It’s not necessarily clear, but the thing about pommel horse is if I keep them on, they’re gonna fly somewhere,” Nedoroscik told “Today” about why he prefers to remove his glasses before getting on the pommel horse.

“When I go up on the pommel horse, it’s all about feeling the equipment. I don’t even really see when I’m doing my gymnastics. It’s all in the hands — I can feel everything.”

When does ‘Dancing With the Stars’ start? Where can I watch it?

Season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres live on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. MDT.

Episodes are recorded and available the following day on Hulu.