Noel, left, and Liam Gallagher, of Oasis, perform during the start of their Canadian tour in Vancouver, B.C., on Aug. 27, 2008. The Gallagher brothers will reunite for a summer 2025 tour.

Oasis fans, it’s time to stop crying your hearts out. The Gallagher brothers will reunite for a summer 2025 tour.

Following decades of public spats and 15 years after Noel Gallagher officially called it quits because he “could not go on working with Liam a day longer,” Oasis will play 12 concerts across the U.K., the band announced on Tuesday.

“There has been no great revelatory moment that has ignited the reunion — just the gradual realization that the time is right,” a press release stated, per Variety. “Yet the timing must be a subconscious influence. This Thursday represents 30 years to the day since their electrifying debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ was released, while 2025 will see the equally essential second record ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’ reach that same anniversary.”

The reunion tour kicks off at Cardiff Principality Stadium on July 4, 2025, and concludes at Dublin Croke Park on Aug. 17. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, Aug. 31.

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” Oasis posted on X Tuesday morning.

A brief timeline of the Gallagher brothers’ nasty feud

On a fateful night more than 40 years ago, Liam Gallagher came home late, desperate to use the bathroom. Unable to find a light switch, he went to the bathroom on his older brother’s “new stereo.” Liam believes their decadeslong feud “basically boils down to that,” he shared in the 2016 documentary “Oasis: Supersonic.”

But their clash has clearly also been fueled by nasty insults, petty tweets, physical altercations and onstage squabbles.

To put it simply, their relationship is messy.

Here is a simplified timeline of how the Gallagher brothers dug themselves into a headline-dominating feud — and then crawled their way out.

September 1994: At a Los Angeles show, Liam insulted Noel by altering the lyrics in “Live Forever” to “Maybe, I don’t really want to know, why you pick your nose,” before hitting Noel over the head with a tambourine, per Variety. Noel stormed offstage before the set was over. He quit the band the following day, but cooled off and rejoined.

Spring 1995: While Noel was at work recording Oasis’ album “(What’s The Story) Morning Glory,” Liam brought a group from the pub to hang out in the studio. The brothers promptly began squabbling and Noel allegedly grabbed a cricket bat and smacked Liam on the head with it, per The Evening Standard.

The alleged cricket bat was sold at auction with a certificate of authenticity.

May 2000: During a drunken night in Barcelona, Liam allegedly questioned the legitimacy of Noel’s daughter, Anais, who he had with his ex-wife Meg Mathews. “Noel is on top of Liam in an instant, punching him, splitting his lip,” as reported by The Guardian.

Noel quits midtour. He rejoined a year later for the U.K. tour, per Rolling Stone.

October 2005: In an interview with Spin, Noel revealed he resorted to mental manipulation to get Liam to do what he wanted. “I’ve kind of learnt that instead of arguing stuff out with him and ending up in a fight, I work on his psychology and he’s completely freaked out by me now,” the guitarist told Spin, per NME. “He’s actually frightened to death of me.”

Noel continued: “I can make him make decisions that he thinks are his but really they’re mine. Without fighting. It’s an art I’ve learned,” per NME.

August 2009: Noel officially quit Oasis.

“It’s with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight,” Noel said in a statement, per The Evening Standard. “People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

Following the official breakup, Noel expounded on his decision to leave in an interview with Q Magazine. “He’s rude, arrogant, intimidating and lazy,” Noel told Q Magazine about his brother, per Gig Wise. “He’s the angriest man you’ll ever meet. He’s like a man with a fork in a world of soup.”

A decade later, Liam clapped back at Noel’s “soup” comments by posting a clip of himself eating soup with a fork.

2009 and on: The Gallagher feud was taken online. Liam began utilizing Twitter (now X) to sling insults at Noel — who rarely responded. It started with Liam calling Noel an “old housewife” and spiraled into him routinely calling his older brother a “potato.”

October 2017: Noel recommended Liam “see a psychiatrist” in an interview with The Sunday Times.

“He needs to see a psychiatrist. I don’t say that as a joke,” Noel told The Sunday Times. “He needs to see somebody.”

July 2019: Liam suggested they “get the Big O back together,” via X. After a day with no response from Noel, he wrote, “I’ll take that as a NO then.”

May 2021: For 100 million pounds, Noel said he would reunite with Oasis, per RadioX.

“If anybody wants to offer me £100 million now, I’ll say it now, I’ll do it. I’ll do it for £100 million,” Noel said during an interview on “The Jonathan Ross Show,” per RadioX.

Under an Instagram post covering Noel’s “£100 million” comments, Liam responded, “I’d do it for FREE,” per NME.

March 2023: Talks of an Oasis reunion got real.

A fan asked Liam: “Is there a small percentage that Oasis get back together?” To which he responded: “It’s happening,” on X.

When asked by French Outlet about Liam’s tweet, Noel said, “He should get his people to call my people. They know who they are. They know where we are. ... He’s got my manager’s number. Call us.”

Aug. 27, 2024: Oasis announced 2025 reunion tour in the U.K.

“This is it, this is happening,” the band tweeted on Tuesday, along with dates for the 12-show tour.

Fans react to Oasis reunion show

Oasis fans have long waited for the Gallagher brothers to make up and put on a reunion tour.

In response to the U.K. tour announcement, fans are joking about selling their cars just to get a ticket to the concert — while others predict the brothers’ relationship will implode again before they finish the tour.