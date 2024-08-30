Actors Hilarie Burton, left, and Sophia Bush attend the premiere of Netflix's "Girls5eva" at the Paris Theater on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in New York. “One Tree Hill” is getting the sequel treatment.

“One Tree Hill” is getting the sequel treatment.

The CW series, which ran from 2003 to 2012, has been revived by Netflix, with original stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Danneel Ackles as executive producers, as reported by Deadline.

Ackles will reportedly produce under her production studio, Chaos Machine, alongside her husband, Jensen Ackles (”Supernatural,” “The Boys”). She is also in talks of returning to the series as Rachel Gatina.

Bush and Burton are both set to reprise their roles as Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer in the revival series, but no one else from the original cast has been confirmed to make a return.

The reboot will take place 20 years after audiences were introduced to the lives in Tree Hill, North Carolina. Best friends Brooke and Peyton are now grappling with the struggles of raising their own teenagers.

Their kids face similar challenges they did during the original series, such as rocky romances, grief, insecurity and other coming-of-age woes, as reported by Deadline.

“One Tree Hill” ran for nine seasons on the WB network — later on, the CW network. The teen drama series takes place in the fictional town of Tree Hill and is centered on rivalry between half-brothers Nathan (James Lafferty) and Lucas (Chad Michael Murray). There’s also a focus on the love triangle that forms between Peyton, Brooke and Lucas.

Pictured (Left to Right): James Lafferty as Nathan, Hilarie Burton as Peyton, Chad Michael Murray as Lucas. “One Tree Hill” is getting the sequel treatment.

The series concludes with Peyton and Lucas getting married and moving away. Lucas’ role in the revival series has not been revealed, but according to Screen Rant, Chad Michael Murray isn’t planning on returning to the show.

Meanwhile, Brooke falls for Julian (Austin Nichols), who she has twin sons, Davis and Jude, with. Brooke’s sons will be characters in the reboot, per Deadline.

Mark Schwahn, the original creator of “One Tree Hill” has no involvement in the reboot series. In 2017, Burton publicly accused Schwahn of public harassment on set of the series, per Variety.

Her comments triggered a stream of similar accusations from other women who worked with Schwahn on “One Tree Hill.” Burton, Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz — another cast member from the series — shared their allegations in detail on their joint podcast, “Drama Queens.”

A release date for the “One Tree Hill” reboot series has not been set.