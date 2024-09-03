Members of British rock band Oasis pose for photos ahead of a concert in Hong Kong, Feb. 25, 2006. From left are, Gem Archer, Noel Gallagher, Andy Bell, and Liam Gallagher. The high demand for Oasis tickets resulted in website crashes, a surge in ticket prices and frustration from fans.

U.S. Oasis fans, the reunion tour might not be half the world away for much longer — the Gallagher brothers may bring their tour across the Atlantic.

On Tuesday, Oasis teased U.S. fans with a photo of a Time Square billboard that reads: “If we need to put up a billboard to get these guys to come to the States, here it is.”

The official Oasis Instagram page posted the picture with a side-eye emoji.

Plans for the band to come to the U.S. have not been announced, but they did reveal last week that “plans are underway for OASIS LIVE ‘25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year,” per Billboard.

After the Oasis U.K. tour dates sold out, a representative for the band said that “anticipation for details of the tour’s international dates is now rapidly mounting,” per Billboard.

Oasis faces backlash for high-priced tickets

Every date the band announced during its 2025 tour has sold out, per Reuters. Fans anticipated tickets to sell out in the blink of an eye — but it was actually 10 hours before every ticket was claimed.

The oversaturated demand for Oasis tickets resulted in website crashes and a surge in ticket prices.

“As anticipated, millions of fans are accessing our site so have been placed in a queue. Fans are advised to hold their place in line, make sure they’re only using one tab, clear cookies, and ensure they aren’t using any VPN software on their device,” Ticketmaster said in a statement as frustrated fans waited in online queues for hours to get tickets.

A surge in ticket prices was a point of annoyance from fans. Tickets were initially advertised as costing £135 each, but surged to £355, due to “dynamic pricing,” a system in which ticket prices rise with demand, per BBC.

“That feeling when you wait in a queue for four hours only to be told the price of the ticket has risen from £148 to... £355??? Because they’re ‘in demand’. How is this not illegal?,” a fan wrote on X.

Another commented: “It’s disgraceful to see standing tickets priced at £355.20—pure exploitation. They should be ashamed, turning fan excitement into a money grab. This greed is ruining what should be a joyful experience,” per X.

Ticketmaster denies raising the cost of tickets and claims, “promoters and artists set ticket prices,” per the Ticketmaster site.

Just hours after the Oasis tickets sold out, resale prices skyrocketed to more than £7,000 a piece. For example, a single standing ticket to see Oasis in Cardiff is listed at £4,519 on StubHub. If you want a seat in the lower bowl at Wembley Stadium, it will cost you £7,223 on StubHub.

Can the Gallagher brothers make it through tour without a fight?

U.K. fans are praying the Gallagher brothers can make it through their 17-date tour without imploding. The Oasis frontmen have a history of bitter fights — sometimes mid-show — that result in ending tours prematurely.

At a 1994 show in Los Angeles, an onstage squabble ended with Liam hitting Noel over the head with a tambourine and Noel storming off stage, per Variety. Fans hope history won’t repeat itself.

“I cannot stress this enough- this is the first and only time that you should pay the $47 for event insurance,” one fan tweeted about the tour.