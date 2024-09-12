Ke Huy-Quan, Sean Astin and Corey Feldman star as friends whose discovery of an old map leads them into an extraordinary adventure in "The Goonies." A followup to the cult-classic ‘80s adventure movie has “finally been given the green light,” according to The Sun.

“Goonies never say die!” The ragtag group’s mantra is taking on a new meaning — “The Goonies” is rumored to have an upcoming sequel in the works, starring original cast members.

“The plan is to start developing the ideas for the follow up next summer, with a possible release date of 2026 or 2027,” a source told The Sun. “It’s likely major stars will come back but the possibilities of where to take the sequel are endless.”

“It is early days but the youth adventure market is on fire, so they want to capitalize on this.”

Most of the original cast of “The Goonies” is still around and likely available to return for a sequel. Sean Astin (Mikey), Josh Brolin (Brandon), Ke Huy Quan (Data), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Jeff Cohen (Chunk), Martha Plimpton (Stef) and Kerri Green (Andy) are all still working actors.

Some members of “The Goonies” cast have died and would therefore not return for a sequel. John Matuszak (Sloth), Anne Ramsey (Mama Fratelli), Mary Ellen Trainor (Mrs. Walsh), Keith Walker (Mr. Walsh) and Lupe Ontiveros (Rosalita) have all died since the making of the original film.

Feldman, known for playing Mouth in the original cast, claims the “The Goonies” sequel is a hoax.

“Is ‘Goonies’ 2 real? Every(one) is asking,” Feldman wrote on X on Tuesday. “I can officially tell you 100% no. I have no info that a sequel is in the works.”

No one else from the original “The Goonies” cast or crew has commented on the alleged sequel.

A ‘The Goonies’ sequel was previously discussed

“The Goonies” was directed by the late Richard Donner, produced by Steven Spielberg and written by Chris Columbus.

Before Donner passed away in 2021, he called Columbus about getting started on a second “The Goonies” movie.

“(Donner) called me and said, ‘You know what we should do? We’re gonna get on my boat, smoke pot for three days and come up with an idea for ‘Goonies 2′,” Columbus recalled, per Empire Magazine.

“I said to Dick, ‘Well, first of all, I don’t smoke pot. But maybe if I come down, we’ll have a couple of drinks together and sit on the boat.’ It never happened. And I regret that. Because I would drop everything to do that right now,” said Columbus.

During a virtual 2020 “The Goonies” cast reunion on Josh Gad’s web series, Spielberg explained why “The Goonies” has not had a sequel yet.

“Every couple of years we come up with an idea but then it doesn’t hold water,” Spielberg said.

“The problem is the bar that all of you raised on this genre, I don’t think we’ve really successfully been able to find an idea that is better than ‘The Goonies’ that we all made in the ‘80s.”