Flavor Flav, left, and Jordan Chiles present the award for best collaboration during the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.

On Wednesday night, MTV held is 40th VMAs awards in New York City. The first award presenters of the night were olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and rapper Flavor Flav.

The two were on stage together to present the award for best collaboration, which was awarded to Taylor Swift and Post Malone for the song Fortnight.

Before Chiles and Flavor Flav announced the winner of the award, Flavor Flav presented Chiles with a gift.

While on stage, Flavor Flav also put on his Team USA water polo hat and reminded the crowd that he is an official sponsor of the U.S. women’s water polo team, according to People. Flavor Flav added that he wanted to turn their presentation into an “olympic moment.”

What did Flavor Flav give Jordan Chiles?

Flavor Flav is known for wearing large clock necklaces. While on stage at the VMAs, Flavor Flav gave Chiles a custom bronze clock necklace in place of the bronze medal that was taken away from her after the Olympics.

“I got you something that they can’t take away from you,” Flavor Flav said onstage at the VMAs.

“After two-time Olympian Jordan Chiles earned her first individual medal in the floor final, the International Olympic Committee demanded she return her bronze medal so it could be reallocated to Romania’s Ana Barbosu,” per ESPN.

Flavor Flav took to X last month after Chiles returned her medal to tell her he would get her a custom bronze clock necklace, and then later posted revealing the finished clock.

After tying the clock around Chiles’ neck, Flavor Flav surprised Chiles, telling her that he would be giving her prize money she would have received for winning a bronze medal.

“Jordan, you did your thing. Congratulations. You deserve everything,” Flavor Flav said.

How much is Jordan Chiles’ prize money?

According to People, a representative for Flavor Flav confirmed he would be giving her the prize money that would have come with her bronze medal.

“The U.S. payment process is deemed ‘Operation Gold’ by the USOPC and athletes earned $15,000 for each bronze medal in Paris,” per People.

Who won VMAs’ most iconic performance?

After the awards show Katy Perry was told she won the VMAs’ most iconic performance award for her performance of “Roar” in 2013.

Perry’s 2013 performance was one of seven nominees for the award, which was fan-voted.

Earlier in the evening Perry was also presented with the VMA’s Michael Jackson video vanguard award. The award was presented to Perry by her husband Orlando Bloom after she performed a medley of her songs including “Dark Horse,” “Teenage Dream” and “Firework.”

After accepting the award, Perry thanked her fans and other people in her life, including Bloom, for supporting her.

“Thank you so much to MTV for believing in my weirdness from day one and for helping artists extend their worlds beyond a song,” Perry said. “There are so many things that have to align to have a long and successful career as an artist. There are no decadelong accidents.”