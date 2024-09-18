“Agatha All Along” is a spin-off of the 2021 series “WandaVision,” premieres Wednesday at 7 p.m. MT. The mini-series has nine episodes.

According to Rolling Stone, the show picks up where “WandaVision” left off, with the ancient witch Agatha Harkness stripped of her powers and barred from the Darkhold.

“Agatha All Along” debuts just in time for the start of fall and the finale will release right before Halloween.

What is ‘Agatha All Along’ going to be about?

“WandaVision” ended with Wanda Maximoff defeating Agatha Harkness, leaving the witch powerless and stuck in Westview, New Jersey.

Agatha meets a goth teen who “helps break her free from a distorted spell,” according to Disney+. Once she’s free from the spell, the witch “finds herself down and out of power.”

“Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing,” per Disney+.

Together the unlikely pair assembles a desperate coven and sets off down the Witches Road in attempt for Agatha to regain her powers.

Who is in ‘Agatha All Along’?

“Agatha All Along” stars Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness and Aubrey Plaza as the witch Rio Vidal, who Agatha encounters along her journey.

According to USA today the rest of the show’s cast includes:

Joe Locke: Teen

Teen Sasheer Zamata: Jennifer Kale

Jennifer Kale Ali Ahn: Alive Wu-Gulliver

Alive Wu-Gulliver Paul Adelstein: Sheriff Miller

Sheriff Miller Debra Jo Rupp: Reprising her role as Mrs. Hart from WandaVision

Reprising her role as Mrs. Hart from WandaVision Patti LuPone: Lilia Calderu

Maria Dizzia, Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Okwui Okpokwasili are also listed in the cast but their characters have not yet been revealed, per USA Today.

Do I need to watch ‘Wandavision’ before ‘Agatha All Along’?

According to Us Weekly, “WandaVision” is essential to watch for those who want to watch “Agatha All Along”.

The show’s creator, Jac Shaeffer, said the influence of Scarlet Witch in the new series is undeniable. It takes place “in the ‘WandaVision’ corner of the universe,” so Wanda’s legacy is woven into the narrative of the show.

Though the show contains the influence and legacy of Wanda Maximoff, Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is not listed in the cast of the show, per USA Today.

For those who don’t want to take the time to watch or rewatch “WandaVision,” reading a plot summary of the series would be helpful before watching “Agatha All Along.”

How to watch ‘Agatha All Along’

“Agatha All Along” will stream only on Disney+, per Rolling Stone.

The two episode premiere of the show will release at 7 p.m. MT on Wednesday Sept. 18.

Episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. MT until the two part finale releases on Oct. 30.

Watch the ‘Agatha All Along’ trailer