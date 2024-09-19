Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold perform on "Dancing with the Stars."

During the “Dancing with the Stars” Season 33 premiere on Tuesday the contestants were able to choose their song as they each danced to their own personal anthem.

There were no eliminations in Tuesday’s episode. Chandler Kinney scored the highest with 23 points and with 15 points Eric Roberts had the lowest score.

Here are all of the contestants performances with their scores:

Chandler Kinney

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong danced a Tango to “Hot to Go!” by Chappell Roan.

Score: 23/30

Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach danced a Salsa to “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan.

Score: 22/30

Joey Graziadei

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson danced a Cha-Cha to “Dancin’ in the Country” by Tyler Hubbard.

Score: 21/30

Stephen Nedoroscik

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold danced a Jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen.

Score: 21/30

Danny Amendola

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson danced a Tango to “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey.

Score: 20/30

Jenn Tran

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber danced a Cha-Cha to “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus.

Score: 19/30

Phaedra Parks

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy danced a Cha-Cha to “I’m Every Woman” by Whitney Houston.

Score: 19/30

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten danced a Cha-Cha to “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain.

Score: 18/30

Anna Delvey

Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa danced a Cha-Cha to “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter.

Score: 18/30

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchencko danced a Tango to “Piece of Me” by Britney Spears.

Score: 18/30

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov danced a Foxtrot to “Trustfall” by Pink.

Score: 17/30

Reginald VelJohnson

Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater danced a Salsa to “Motown Philly” by Boys II Men.

Score: 16/30

Eric Roberts

Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart danced a Cha-Cha to “Old Time Rock & Roll” by Bob Seger.

Score: 15/30