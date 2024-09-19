During the “Dancing with the Stars” Season 33 premiere on Tuesday the contestants were able to choose their song as they each danced to their own personal anthem.
There were no eliminations in Tuesday’s episode. Chandler Kinney scored the highest with 23 points and with 15 points Eric Roberts had the lowest score.
Here are all of the contestants performances with their scores:
Chandler Kinney
Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong danced a Tango to “Hot to Go!” by Chappell Roan.
Score: 23/30
Dwight Howard
Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach danced a Salsa to “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan.
Score: 22/30
Joey Graziadei
Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson danced a Cha-Cha to “Dancin’ in the Country” by Tyler Hubbard.
Score: 21/30
Stephen Nedoroscik
Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold danced a Jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen.
Score: 21/30
Danny Amendola
Danny Amendola and Witney Carson danced a Tango to “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey.
Score: 20/30
Jenn Tran
Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber danced a Cha-Cha to “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus.
Score: 19/30
Phaedra Parks
Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy danced a Cha-Cha to “I’m Every Woman” by Whitney Houston.
Score: 19/30
Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten danced a Cha-Cha to “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain.
Score: 18/30
Anna Delvey
Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa danced a Cha-Cha to “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter.
Score: 18/30
Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchencko danced a Tango to “Piece of Me” by Britney Spears.
Score: 18/30
Tori Spelling
Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov danced a Foxtrot to “Trustfall” by Pink.
Score: 17/30
Reginald VelJohnson
Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater danced a Salsa to “Motown Philly” by Boys II Men.
Score: 16/30
Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart danced a Cha-Cha to “Old Time Rock & Roll” by Bob Seger.
Score: 15/30