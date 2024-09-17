ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" stars Ezra Sosa and Anna Delvey. Ezra Sosa is a first-time "DWTS" pro.

Tuesday night, “Dancing With the Stars” Season 33 premieres with 13 pairs of stars and professional dancers ready to participate in the dance competition show.

Two of the “Dancing With the Stars” professionals this season — Ezra Sosa and Rylee Arnold — are from Utah.

The show premieres at 6 p.m. MDT and broadcasts live from Los Angeles, per ABC.

Who is Ezra Sosa?

Sosa was previously a part of the show’s dance troupe and this is his first season being a pro with a celebrity partner, per People.

His promotion to pro for this season in place of Artem Chigvintsev — who was arrested last month — was announced on Sept. 3.

Sosa joined the show as a part of the dance troupe in 2021 and filled in for Chigvintsev last season for one episode, after Chigvintsev tested positive for COVID-19.

The 23-year-old dancer is from Provo, Utah. Sosa’s parents immigrated from Argentina and Mexico to the U.S.

This season, Sosa’s celebrity dance partner is Anna Delvey. Per Forbes, Delvey is “a convicted con artist and fraudster who inspired Netflix’s ‘Inventing Anna.’”

Sosa is the first Latin dance pro in over a decade to be featured on the show, according to People.

Who is Rylee Arnold?

Arnold is the younger sister of former “Dancing with the Stars” pro and Mirrorball champion Lindsay Arnold, per ABC.

This is Arnold’s second season and, at 19 years old, she is the show’s youngest pro.

Last year, Arnold was paired with reality TV star Harry Jowsey.

This season Arnold’s celebrity partner is Stephen Nedoroscik, a two-time Olympic bronze medalist in gymnastics.

Before joining “Dancing with the Stars,” Arnold was on “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” in 2018 and was paired with actor Miles Brown.

Arnold is also a Provo native. After graduating from Timpview High School, she moved to Los Angeles to be on “Dancing with the Stars,” per The U.S. Sun.

Which stars are on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this season?

Here is a list of the other 11 stars on this season competing against Nedoroscik and Delvey, per Forbes.

Joey Graziadei: Known for being the Bachelor on season 28 of “The Bachelor,” he is partnered with Jenna Johnson.

Eric Roberts: An actor known for “Wall Street” and “Dark Knight,” he is partnered with Britt Stewart.

Ilona Maher: A Olympic bronze medalist in rugby, she is partnered with Alan Bersten.

Danny Amendola: A former NFL player who won two Super Bowls as a wide receiver for the Patriots, he is partnered with Witney Carson.

Chandler Kinney: An actress who starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie franchise “Zombies,” she is partnered with Brandon Armstrong.

Brooks Nader: She is a model known for her appearances in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issues and she is partnered with Gleb Savchencko.

Reginald VelJohnson: An actor know for his role as Carl Winslow on the show “Family Matters,” he is partnered with Emma Slater.

Tori Spelling: An actress known for her role in “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

Jenn Tran: Known for being the Bachelorette on the most recent season of “The Bachelorette,” her partner is Sasha Farber.

Dwight Howard: A former professional basketball player who played in the NBA for 18 seasons, he is partnered with Daniella Karagach.

Phaedra Parks: Known for being on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Traitors,” her partner is Val Chmerkovskiy.

How can you watch ‘Dancing With the Stars?’

“Dancing with the Stars” will be broadcast on ABC and can be streamed live on Disney+. It will be available the next day on Hulu as well, according to ABC.