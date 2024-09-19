People gather outside of the Egyptian Theatre during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Main Street in Park City on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox believes Sundance Film Festival is too culturally embedded in Utah to leave, he said at a press conference Thursday.

“Sundance and Utah are connected in ways that would devastate both of us, I think, to have to have that separation happen,” Cox said. “I think it would hurt Sundance to leave this state and to leave the place where their identity is so much a part of the fabric of our state. And so I’m optimistic. I’m very hopeful.”

In April, Sundance Institute announced it had opened a Request for Proposal (RFP) as part of a process to explore locations across the country to host the film festival. The festival’s contract with Park City is up for renewal in 2027, which provided Sundance Institute with the opportunity to consider new host cities.

Cox noted that he has been involved in the Sundance Institute’s RFP process and the conversations he has been involved in were “incredibly positive.” Part of Utah’s proposal to continue hosting the film festival is to keep expanding the festival into Salt Lake City.

Due to Park City’s small-town infrastructure, accessibility has been a challenge in the past for the festival, as previously reported by The Deseret News. But further expanding the festival’s footprint in Salt Lake will provide “broader access to to audience and also to facilities,” Cox said.

“I hope, that that we can put together a package that will help with some of (Sundance’s) concerns and keep them here,” Cox said.

Sundance is an ‘economic driver’ in Utah

Each year, Sundance Film Festival premieres roughly 100 feature-length films, many of which contain mature content, per Sundance.

Cox said he has felt “concerned” about the amount of explicit content in Sundance movies, but noted hosting a film festival with mature content is a small price to pay for the “off the charts” economic returns provided by the festival.

“Those those films are going to happen, whether they happen here or somewhere else,” Cox said. He added that the film festival is an “economic driver” in Utah.

Tourists who visit Utah for the film festival spend an average of $783 per day on lodging, transportation, meals and other expenses. The typical out-of-state attendee spends more than $4,500 on the festival, per the Sundance Film Festival’s 2023 Economic Impact.

“We pay less in taxes as a state because we have so much tourism in the state, because other people come here and spend their dollars,” Cox said. “They spend nights in hotel rooms, they rent cars, they they buy food, and that helps to keep our taxes low. And that’s the trade off that the legislature looks at.”

Utah among 3 finalists to host Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Institute announced last week that it narrowed down its future host city to three options: Park City/Salt Lake City, Boulder and Cincinnati, as previously reported by The Deseret News.

A final decision will be announced in late winter or early spring of next year following the 2025 festival, the institute shared in a press release. The selected city will begin (or continue) hosting the festival in 2027.

“As we move to the next phase in our search for a sustainable home for the Sundance Film Festival, we see great promise and potential in Boulder, Cincinnati, and Salt Lake/Park City. Each has shown us the blend of exciting possibilities, values, and logistics needed to produce a vibrant, inviting, and inclusive Festival,” said Eugene Hernandez, festival director and head of public programming, per the press release.

The three finalists were selected based on “ethos and equity values, infrastructure and capabilities to host the Festival.” Each location’s ability to “foster the diverse Sundance community and inspire the next generation of independent filmmakers” was also taken into consideration.

“Each step brings us closer, as a bid team in continuing our journey with Sundance,” read a joint statement from Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Park City Mayor Nann Worel and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson.

“We are eager to forge an even stronger bond to inspire artists and elevate the festival experience. With our extensive event infrastructure, world-class venues, and warm hospitality, we’re ready to help Sundance shine on the global stage.”